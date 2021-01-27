Quantum Reports 14% Sequential Growth in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) announced today financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Summary

Revenue grew 14% sequentially to $98.0 million

Gross margin was 43.1%

GAAP net loss was $2.7 million , or ($0.07) per share

, or per share Non-GAAP adjusted net income improved to $0.01 million , $0.00 per share

, per share Adjusted EBITDA increased $0.6 million sequentially to $9.4 million

Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO, Quantum commented, "Revenue in the third quarter once again exceeded our guidance due to continued growth across our traditional market verticals, including with our hyperscale customers, as well as an initial recovery in our Media and Entertainment business, coupled with increasing evidence that our new strategy is resonating with customers. Notably, the higher-than-expected revenue resulted in continued improvement in adjusted EBITDA and our achievement of breakeven on an adjusted basis ahead of plan. These accomplishments are particularly noteworthy considering the higher sales and channel expenses incurred in the quarter to support our new product introductions as well as the expansion of our leadership team."

"In addition to our strong financial results, our business transformation continued with the introduction of multiple new products to classify, manage and protect unstructured data, on premise or in the cloud. We closed our first ATFS and StorNext 7 deals with the subscription software pricing, and we expect these solutions will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of Quantum's solutions. Also during the quarter, we further expanded our software offerings through the acquisition of Square Box Systems, including its flagship product, CatDV, a software platform that leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to catalog and analyze digital assets."

"Looking ahead to the fourth fiscal quarter, we expect to continue our recent momentum and are guiding for another quarter of solid operating performance in what has historically been a seasonally weak quarter for Quantum, driven by a combination of ongoing operational execution and incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers."

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 vs. Prior Quarter

Revenue increased 14% sequentially to $98.0 million for the third quarter fiscal 2021, exceeding the Company's guidance of $91 million to $95 million. Gross profit in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $42.3 million, or 43.1% of revenue, compared to $38.7 million, or 45.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. The decrease in gross margin reflected the higher product revenue in the quarter, which was comprised of a less favorable product mix.

Total operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $36.2 million, or 36.9% of revenue, compared to $35.2 million, or 41.1% of revenue, in the prior quarter. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.4 million in the quarter, compared to $23.4 million in the second fiscal quarter. Research and development expenses were $9.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to $10.2 million last quarter.

GAAP net loss in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.7 million, or ($0.07) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.6 million, or ($0.11) per share, in the second fiscal quarter. Excluding stock compensation, restructuring charges and other non-recurring costs, non-GAAP adjusted net income in the third fiscal quarter improved to $0.01 million, or $0.00 per basic and diluted share, compared to an adjusted net loss of $0.2 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share last quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased to $9.4 million, compared to $8.9 million in the prior quarter.

For a full reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial results and additional cautionary language about the use of non-GAAP financial measures, please see the financial reconciliation tables below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash amounted to $17.4 million as of December 31, 2020, compared to $12.3 million as of March 31, 2020. Both balances include $5.0 million in restricted cash required under the Company's Credit Agreements, and $0.8 million of short-term restricted cash. Outstanding debt as of December 31, 2020 on a gross basis was $201.2 million and $170.2 million on a net basis after netting $21 million in unamortized debt issuance costs. This compares to $167.8 million of outstanding debt as of March 31, 2020 on a gross basis, and was $154.1 million on a net basis after netting $13.7 million in unamortized debt issuance costs. Total interest expense was $7.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Outlook

For the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, the Company expects revenues to be $98 million, plus or minus $3 million. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) is expected to be breakeven, plus or minus $1 million, and related adjusted earnings (loss) per share of $0.00, plus or minus $0.02. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be $9 million, plus or minus $1 million.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a live conference call today, January 27, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss these results. The conference call will be accessible by dialing 888-506-0062 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-973-528-0011 (International). This conference call will be broadcast live over the Internet with a slide presentation and can be accessed by all interested parties on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.quantum.com under the events and presentations tab.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conference call and will be available through February 3, 2021. To access the replay dial 1-877-481-4010 and enter the pass code 39583 at the prompt. International callers should dial +1-919-882-2331 and enter the same passcode. Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and was added to the Russell 2000® Index in 2020 as part of the index's annual constitution. For more information visit www.quantum.com/.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Information

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements related to future projections of our financial results; that our newly introduced products will drive a growing contribution of recurring revenue and deliver higher margins, while also increasing the total addressable market of our solutions; and our expectations to continue our operational execution and to gain incremental traction across our market verticals, including with our leading hyperscale and global web scale customers.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: risks related to the need to address the many challenges facing our business; the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; our ability to integrate the business, products, employees and other aspects of Square Box Systems; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; estimates and assumptions related to the cost (including any possible disruption of our business) and the anticipated benefits of the transformation and restructuring plans; the outcome of any claims and disputes; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Committee on June 24, 2020. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shelton Group

Leanne K. Sievers, President

P: 949-224-3874

E: [email protected]

QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,632



$ 6,440

Restricted cash 766



830

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,430 and $1,247 as of

December 31, 2020 and March 31, 2020, respectively 69,440



70,370

Manufacturing inventories 33,854



29,196

Service parts inventories 22,998



20,502

Other current assets 7,946



8,489

Total current assets 146,636



135,827

Property and equipment, net 9,855



9,046

Restricted cash 5,000



5,000

Right-of-use assets, net 10,096



12,689

Other long-term assets 5,244



3,433

Total assets $ 185,781



$ 165,995

Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 30,027



$ 36,949

Deferred revenue 75,442



81,492

Long-term debt, current portion 1,850



7,321

Accrued compensation 19,225



14,957

Other accrued liabilities 18,449



14,867

Total current liabilities 144,993



158,254

Deferred revenue 34,565



37,443

Long-term debt, net of current portion 178,276



146,847

Operating lease liabilities 8,500



10,822

Other long-term liabilities 13,423



11,154

Total liabilities 379,757



364,520

Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)





Stockholders' deficit





Preferred stock, 20,000 shares authorized; no shares issued as of December 31, 2020

and March 31, 2020, respectively —



—

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 125,000 shares authorized; 41,554 shares issued and

outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 39,905 as of March 31, 2020, respectively 416



399

Additional paid-in capital 526,307



505,762

Accumulated deficit (721,161)



(703,164)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 462



(1,522)

Total stockholders' deficit (193,976)



(198,525)

Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 185,781



$ 165,995



QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenue:













Product $ 63,021



$ 66,435



$ 153,557



$ 200,361

Service 31,169



32,892



93,049



98,673

Royalty 3,833



3,988



10,543



15,700

Total revenue 98,023



103,315



257,149



314,734

Cost of revenue:













Product 43,311



43,672



108,691



140,337

Service 12,433



12,567



36,593



37,972

Total cost of revenue 55,744



56,239



145,284



178,309

Gross profit 42,279



47,076



111,865



136,425

Operating expenses:













Research and development 9,589



9,325



29,983



27,058

Sales and marketing 15,294



15,421



40,019



46,101

General and administrative 11,103



10,719



32,928



43,623

Restructuring charges 200



(64)



2,837



1,020

Total operating expenses 36,186



35,401



105,767



117,802

Income from operations 6,093



11,675



6,098



18,623

Other expense, net (698)



(611)



(1,395)



(446)

Interest expense (7,808)



(6,425)



(21,823)



(19,079)

Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,413)



4,639



(17,120)



(902)

Income tax provision (benefit) 256



(110)



877



471

Net income (loss) $ (2,669)



$ 4,749



$ (17,997)



$ (1,373)

















Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.07)



$ 0.12



$ (0.45)



$ (0.04)

Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.07)



$ 0.10



$ (0.45)



$ (0.04)

Weighted average shares - basic 40,927



38,134



40,374



36,828

Weighted average shares - diluted 40,927



46,567



40,374



36,828



QUANTUM CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands, unaudited)



Nine Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019 Operating activities





Net loss $ (17,997)



$ (1,373)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 3,898



3,119

Amortization of debt issuance costs 4,906



3,012

Long-term debt related costs 167



—

Provision for product and service inventories 4,764



4,946

Stock-based compensation 6,428



5,408

Bad debt expense 123



220

Deferred income taxes 6



242

Unrealized foreign exchange loss 1,984



479

Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable, net 1,342



11,731

Manufacturing inventories (7,732)



(8,915)

Service parts inventories (4,559)



(2,881)

Accounts payable (7,022)



7,676

Accrued restructuring charges 210



(2,876)

Accrued compensation 4,268



(2,345)

Deferred revenue (9,727)



(17,176)

Other assets and liabilities (1,323)



(6,233)

Net cash used in operating activities (20,264)



(4,966)

Investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment (4,665)



(2,327)

Business acquisition, net of cash acquired (2,636)



—

Net cash used in investing activities (7,301)



(2,327)

Financing activities





Borrowings of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 19,400



—

Borrowings of credit facility 232,663



245,590

Repayments of credit facility (229,847)



(241,539)

Borrowings of payment protection program 10,000



—

Payment of taxes due upon vesting of restricted stock —



(171)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock 539



—

Net cash provided by financing activities 32,755



3,880

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (62)



(3)

Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,128



(3,416)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 12,270



16,855

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 17,398



$ 13,439



NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we have presented Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss), non-U.S. GAAP financial measures defined below.

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before interest expense (net), provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, restructuring charges, long-term debt related costs, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020, and other non-recurring expenses.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure defined by us as net loss before restructuring charges, stock-based compensation expense, long-term debt related costs, business acquisition costs, costs related to the financial restatement and related activities described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2020 and other non-recurring (income) expenses. The Company calculates Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted share using the Company's above-referenced definition of Adjusted Net Income (Loss).

The Company considers other non-recurring expenses to be expenses that have not been incurred within the prior two years and are not expected to recur within the next two years. Such expenses include certain strategic and financial restructuring expenses.

We have provided below a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to Net Income (Loss), the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. We have presented Adjusted EBITDA because it is a key measure used by our management and the board of directors to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends, to prepare and approve our annual budget and to develop short and long-term operating plans. In particular, we believe that the exclusion of the amounts eliminated in calculating Adjusted EBITDA can provide a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our core business performance. We believe Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) per Basic and Diluted Share serve as appropriate measures to be used in evaluating the performance of our business and help our investors better compare our operating performance over multiple periods. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and our board of directors.

Our use of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Although depreciation and amortization expense are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future, and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash capital expenditure requirements for such replacements or for new capital expenditure requirements;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect: (1) interest and tax payments that may represent a reduction in cash available to us; (2) capital expenditures, future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (3) changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; (4) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (5) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (6) potential future restructuring expenses; (7) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; or (8) potential future costs related to our financial statement restatement and other related activities;

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) does not reflect: (1) potential future restructuring activities; (2) the potentially dilutive impact of stock-based compensation expense; (3) potential future costs related to our long-term debt; (4) potential future costs related to business acquisitions; (5) potential future costs related to our financial statement restatement and other related activities; and

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income (Loss) or similarly titled measures differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because of these and other limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) along with other U.S. GAAP-based financial performance measures, including various cash flow metrics and our U.S. GAAP financial results.

The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Loss (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Net income (loss) $ (2,669)



$ 4,749



$ (17,997)



$ (1,373)

Interest expense 7,808



6,425



21,823



19,079

Provision for income taxes 256



(110)



877



471

Depreciation and amortization expense 1,347



1,081



3,898



3,119

Stock-based compensation expense 1,878



2,056



6,428



5,408

Long-term debt related costs 208



—



1,377



—

Acquisition related costs 393



—



393



—

Restructuring charges 200



(64)



2,837



1,020

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities —



564



—



12,743

Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,421



$ 14,701



$ 19,636



$ 40,467

















The following is a reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income (Loss) to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, Net Loss (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2020

December 31,

2019 Net income ( loss) $ (2,669)



$ 4,749



$ (17,997)



$ (1,373)

Restructuring charges 200



(64)



2,837



1,020

Stock-based compensation 1,878



2,056



6,428



5,408

Long-term debt related costs 208



—



1,377



—

Acquisition related costs 393



—



393



—

Cost related to financial restatement and related activities —



564



—



12,743

Adjusted net income (loss) $ 10



$ 7,305



$ (6,962)



$ 17,798

Adjusted net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.00



$ 0.19



$ (0.17)



$ 0.48

Diluted $ 0.00



$ 0.16



$ (0.15)



$ 0.40

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 40,927



38,134



40,374



36,828

Diluted 49,238



46,567



47,931



44,213



SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Related Links

www.quantum.com

