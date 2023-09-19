Quantum-Systems Inc. Accelerates Growth with Opening of Second Manufacturing Facility in U.S.

The 20,000-square-foot facility will provide added flexibility for future expansion and growth opportunities.

MOORPARK, Calif., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of a second manufacturing facility in Moorpark, CA. The facility will allow the company to increase production capacity to support current and future demands from Defense and Security customers in North America and Latin America.

Quantum-Systems Inc. has opened a second production facility in Moorpark, CA to increase production capacity for current and future UAS product lines.

Located at 5160 Gabbert Road, the new 20,000-square-foot facility will accommodate production lines for the Vector eVTOL fixed-wing unmanned aircraft system (UAS) and future UAS within the company's Family of Systems. Quantum-Systems Inc. plans to scale its workforce to support these initiatives, creating over 40 new engineering, manufacturing and administrative jobs for the area in the next year.

"We are committed to providing our customers with access to the best aerial intelligence technology and products available," said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc. "With this expansion and added talent, we can continue to innovate, produce and deliver new aerial intelligence capabilities that contribute to the safeguarding of our nation and its allies, but at a more rapid pace and larger scale."

Quantum-Systems Inc.'s original location at 11943 Discovery Court will remain as the company's headquarters and secondary manufacturing site. For more information on Quantum-Systems Inc., visit www.quantumdrones.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.

Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and AI edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of sUAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable intelligence.

