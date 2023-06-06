Quantum-Systems Inc. Selected for United States Department of Defense APFIT Program

Funding will aid in accelerating production of Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small UAS

MOORPARK, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced its inclusion in the second set of projects to receive funding for the United States Department of Defense (DOD) pilot program to Accelerate the Procurement and Fielding of Innovative Technologies (APFIT).

U.S DoD allocates $20M of FY23 APFIT funds to accelerate procurement of Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small unmanned aircraft system
The announcement comes after the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD(R&E)) published an official release outlining the 11 DoD program offices that will receive FY23 APFIT funding, with U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) awarding Quantum-Systems Inc. $20 million.

"We are honored by DoD's decision to allocate FY23 APFIT funds to accelerate procurement of our Vector fixed-wing, eVTOL unmanned aircraft system. This will allow us to increase manufacturing capabilities and get our mission-critical technology into the hands of more warfighters sooner, " said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc.

Established by Congress in the Fiscal Year 2022 National Defense Authorization Act, APFIT is a competitive, merit-based program with the goal of helping companies to expeditiously transition and field technologies.

For more information on Quantum-Systems Inc.'s Vector fixed-wing eVTOL small UAS, visit www.quantumdrones.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.

Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small unmanned aircraft systems (sUAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and AI edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of sUAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable intelligence.

