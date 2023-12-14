Quantum-Systems Inc. Signs Master Supply Agreement with New Zealand Ministry of Defence

News provided by

Quantum-Systems Inc.

14 Dec, 2023, 11:00 ET

MOORPARK, Calif., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced it has signed a Master Supply Agreement (MSA) with the New Zealand Ministry of Defence to provide the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) with Vector fixed-wing eVTOL uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS), Though-Life Support and Training.

The order was received in September 2023 and includes Vector systems, spares, training and through-life support services. Delivery will be from 2024.

Continue Reading
Vector is a proven fixed-wing eVTOL UAS that will equip the New Zealand Defence Force with persistent situational awareness, day or night.
Vector is a proven fixed-wing eVTOL UAS that will equip the New Zealand Defence Force with persistent situational awareness, day or night.

"This new relationship with New Zealand Defence Agencies is an honor and one we look forward to working together to equip frontline forces with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information," said David Sharpin, CEO of Quantum-Systems Inc. "Vector meets the requirements for UAS assets under the Networked Enabled Army (NEA) program to deliver tactical intelligence in mobile, disconnected environments."

The eVTOL Vector fixed-wing UAS delivers real-time, high-resolution video for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. It is a rucksack portable solution that can be operational in three minutes and take-off and land in confined spaces without the need for additional tools or equipment. To learn more, visit quantumdrones.com.

ABOUT QUANTUM-SYSTEMS INC.
Quantum-Systems Inc. specializes in the development, design, and production of fully autonomous small uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS). Headquartered in Moorpark, CA, Quantum-Systems Inc. has combined electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL), automatic transitioning and edge computing capabilities to create a portfolio of UAS with best-in-class endurance and reliability, and uncompromised actionable information.

MEDIA CONTACT
Makayla Thomas
info@quantumdrones.com

SOURCE Quantum-Systems Inc.

Also from this source

Quantum-Systems Inc. Accelerates Growth with Opening of Second Manufacturing Facility in U.S.

Quantum-Systems Inc. Accelerates Growth with Opening of Second Manufacturing Facility in U.S.

Quantum-Systems Inc., a leader in electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aerial intelligence solutions, today announced the opening of a...
Rapid Response Defense Systems Selects Quantum-Systems Inc. as Subcontractor for U.S. DoS Mid-Range UAS IDIQ Contract

Rapid Response Defense Systems Selects Quantum-Systems Inc. as Subcontractor for U.S. DoS Mid-Range UAS IDIQ Contract

Rapid Response Defense Systems, Inc. ("RRDS"), a federal contractor and solution-based systems integrator, today announced that Quantum-Systems Inc., ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.