Quantum Threats Are Real. These Companies Are Building the Fix

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A quantum-enabled cyberattack on a single major U.S. bank could trigger between $2.0 trillion and $3.3 trillion in cascading economic damage, according to a recent report from the Citi Institute[1]. That vulnerability is accelerating a global security overhaul, with global information security spending projected to reach $244.2 billion in 2026 as post-quantum cryptography emerges among the top forces reshaping enterprise defense[2]. Companies at the forefront of this transition include QSE Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Quantum Computing (NASDAQ: QUBT), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS).

IDC predicts that 40% of G2000 organizations will engage cybersecurity firms to conduct quantum risk assessments by 2027, driven by looming NIST deprecation deadlines for RSA and ECC encryption[3]. Already, 97% of enterprises plan to allocate cybersecurity budget to post-quantum cryptography over the next 24 months, reflecting urgency that extends well beyond research labs[4].

QSE Corp. (CSE: QSE) (OTCQB: QSEGF) (FSE: VN8) is building the security layer that enterprises and governments will need when quantum computers render today's encryption obsolete. The Vancouver-based company specializes in post-quantum cryptography, delivering a modular platform built on proprietary quantum-delivered entropy and zero-knowledge architecture designed to protect sensitive data from both current cyber threats and future quantum-enabled attacks.

The platform covers multiple layers of the post-quantum security stack. QSE's Quantum Preparedness Assessment (QPA) gives organizations a structured migration methodology for identifying cryptographic exposure and planning remediation at the executive level. QAuth delivers entropy-enabled single sign-on that embeds quantum-resistant key generation directly into identity workflows. The qREK SDK lets developers integrate quantum-resilient encryption into any application, while QSE-Chat offers fully quantum-secure messaging for enterprise and government clients on both iOS and Android.

"Our objective is to give enterprises clarity," said Ted Carefoot, CEO of QSE. "Post-quantum transition requires structured planning. Our methodology provides measurable indicators and visibility to help organizations understand where they stand and how to prioritize next steps."

That clarity is translating into commercial traction across four continents. QSE recently renewed its enterprise agreement with The Muthoot Group, one of India's largest financial services organizations, covering approximately 14,000 user licenses. The company also entered South America with a three-year security deal supporting three Brazilian government end-clients for approximately 4,500 user licenses. International distribution extends through a partnership with NUSA Networks and Porta Nusa in Indonesia and a distributor agreement with Enzo Plus spanning 300 channel partners in Southeast Asia.

On the defence front, QSE joined the Canadian Association of Defence and Security Industries (CADSI) and participated at the World Defense Show 2026 in Saudi Arabia as part of the official Canadian Delegation. The company holds a CyberSecure Canada Level 2 Certification and recently joined the Municipal Information Systems Association (MISA) as a National Partner, positioning across municipal, federal, and allied defence channels as post-quantum migration timelines compress worldwide.

In other industry developments:

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ: ARQQ) recently announced a strategic collaboration with 6WIND to deliver highly scalable quantum-safe encrypted VPN services for enterprise, telco, and B2B use cases. The partnership integrates Arqit's NetworkSecure quantum-safe encryption with 6WIND's Virtual Service Router, creating a fully integrated on-device quantum-safe IPsec solution.

"Our customers need highly available, pre-integrated, quantum-safe solutions deployable over flexible low-cost universal hardware and cloud infrastructure," said Scott Alexander, Chief Product Officer of Arqit Quantum. "This is exactly what the integration between Arqit and 6WIND technology delivers."

The collaboration targets communications service providers facing rising demand for quantum-resilient protections as "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks increase. Arqit Quantum continues to expand its commercial footprint, having previously been selected by the UK National Cyber Security Centre for its Post-Quantum Cryptography Pilot.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ) recently completed its acquisition of Skyloom Global, a U.S.-based developer of lightwave-optics technology for secure, high-performance communications. The deal strengthens IonQ's quantum networking roadmap by adding expertise in free-space optical communications, photonic systems engineering, and secure data transmission.

"Completing the Skyloom acquisition is another important step as we build the foundation for scalable quantum networking," said Niccolo de Masi, Chairman and CEO of IonQ. "Skyloom brings proven optical and communications expertise to complete our vision for distributed quantum entanglement and ultra-secure connectivity."

The acquisition positions IonQ to serve government, defense, and enterprise customers requiring quantum-grade secure connectivity. The company now owns all critical technology layers for distributed quantum entanglement, from trapped-ion hardware to networking infrastructure.

Quantum Computing (QCi) (NASDAQ: QUBT) recently completed its $110 million acquisition of Luminar Semiconductor, marking a significant milestone in its strategy to build a vertically integrated photonics and quantum technology platform. The deal brings established capabilities in lasers, detectors, advanced packaging, and manufacturing.

"This acquisition allows us to move forward with a combination that is highly strategic for QCi," said Yuping Huang, CEO and Chairman of Quantum Computing. "While much of the industry remains tethered to large-size, cryogenic systems, QCi now owns the architecture required to deliver chip-scale quantum hardware that operates at room temperature."

The company now controls the full photonics value chain from chip design through system delivery. Quantum Computing is positioning its room-temperature approach as a practical alternative to cryogenic quantum systems, targeting near-term commercial applications.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) recently joined the Southeastern Quantum Collaborative as an inaugural member alongside UAH, Davidson Technologies, IBM, and Alabama A&M University to accelerate quantum technology advancement and workforce development. A D-Wave Advantage2 system is now hosted at Davidson's Huntsville headquarters.

"Establishing a globally competitive, quantum-ready workforce across the Southeast, capable of operationalizing annealing and gate-model systems for mission-critical decision-making, large-scale operational efficiency, and the protection of national interests, will be decisive in accelerating adoption throughout the region's public and private sectors," said Jack Sears, Vice President of Government Business Solutions at D-Wave Quantum.

The collaboration targets defense-oriented quantum use cases and workforce training across the Southeastern United States. D-Wave Quantum continues expanding its government partnerships as quantum computing transitions from research to operational deployment.

