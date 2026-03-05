The Numbers Are In: Silver Mining's Best Year Just Set a New Floor

Issued on behalf of Americore Resources Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — The global silver market is heading for a sixth consecutive annual deficit in 2026, with the shortfall projected at 67 million ounces as mine production continues to fall short of industrial consumption[1]. The U.S. Department of the Interior added silver to the official Critical Minerals List in November, recognizing it as essential to national security alongside lithium and cobalt[2]. These supply fundamentals are drawing capital toward Americore Resources (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF), Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS), Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE), First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG), and Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR).

Over the past five years, cumulative silver deficits have exceeded 800 million ounces, roughly equivalent to an entire year of global mine production, and physical tightness in London is adding sustained pressure on available inventories[3]. Beijing is simultaneously expanding export controls across strategic metals including rare earths, tungsten, and antimony, accelerating Western efforts to secure domestic critical mineral supply chains[4].

Americore Resources Corp. (TSXV: AMCO) (OTCQB: AMCOF) has received all data from its recently completed drone-magnetometer survey at the 100%-owned Trinity Silver Project in Pershing County, Nevada. The company has also initiated drill permitting for a Q2 2026 program designed to confirm the project's historic drill database.

Pioneer Exploration Consultants of Ottawa flew the survey, which covered approximately 350 line-km of strike running southwest to northeast with the Trinity open pit at its center. The program was designed to identify structures within roughly six kilometers of that corridor.

Americore has contracted Campbell and Walker Geophysics to perform a comprehensive review and interpretation of the new survey data. That work will incorporate all available historic geophysical data from the property.

On the permitting front, the company is advancing approvals for both BLM land and fee land through the Bureau of Mining Regulation and Reclamation and Nevada Division of Environmental Protection. The Q2 drill program is planned to include 5 to 10 core holes twinning historic drillholes, followed by step-out drilling.

"We continue to systematically move the Trinity Project forward," said Jeff Poloni, CEO of Americore Resources. "The exploration plan which includes both confirmation and expansion drilling will allow us to move the resource from Inferred to Indicated and will become the foundation for a new mineral resource estimate."

The Trinity Project sits on a consolidated land package spanning approximately 22,700 acres. That position includes an option on the adjacent Primus Resources property, where grab samples have returned grades as high as 1,690 g/t silver.

The property carries a 2012 historic resource estimate of 36 million ounces of silver equivalent. The site is no greenfield target. US Borax mined Trinity in 1987 and 1988, producing roughly five million ounces of silver through heap-leach processing before shutting down when silver prices collapsed.

Americore is also evaluating monetization of surface stockpiles containing an estimated 400,000 ounces of silver in oxide material and 365,000 ounces in sulphide. The company is weighing two processing pathways: toll processing at an existing facility or construction of an on-site pilot plant.

With survey interpretation underway, drill permits advancing, and near-surface silver sitting at the ready, Americore is building a clear path toward a new mineral resource estimate at one of North America's most established silver districts.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Americore Resources at:

https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Pan American Silver (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) is one of the world's largest primary silver producers, operating a diversified portfolio of mines across Latin America and Canada. The company recently achieved its full-year 2025 production guidance, delivering a record 22.8 million ounces of silver, with fourth quarter output alone reaching 7.3 million ounces as operations strengthened across the board.

"Silver production in 2025 exceeded the top end of our guidance range," said Michael Steinmann, President and CEO of Pan American Silver. "We increased our 2025 silver production estimate to reflect the addition of Juanicipio in September, and the mine has performed better than expected." The company further noted strong operational performance across its broader precious metals asset base throughout the year.

With $1.319 billion in cash and a clear growth trajectory ahead, Pan American Silver has issued 2026 production guidance targeting 25 to 27 million ounces of silver alongside 700,000 to 750,000 ounces of gold, reinforcing its standing as one of the most financially robust silver miners operating today.

Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is a well-established precious metals producer with silver and gold operations in North America. The company reported record fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results, producing 17.9 million ounces of silver, a 57% increase year-over-year, while generating $2.1 billion in revenue and $586 million in net income.

"Coeur finished 2025 on a high note, achieving a third consecutive quarter of record-setting financial results, driven by higher realized prices, strong production and disciplined cost management," said Mitchell J. Krebs, Chairman, President and CEO of Coeur Mining. The company additionally generated $1 billion in EBITDA and $666 million in free cash flow during the year, reflecting significant margin expansion.

Looking ahead to 2026, Coeur Mining has provided production guidance of 18.2 to 21.3 million ounces of silver, signaling continued output growth as the producer builds on a year defined by record profitability and disciplined capital allocation across its operating portfolio.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) is a leading primary silver producer focused on mining operations in Mexico. The company has announced its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 financial results alongside a quarterly dividend payment, reporting record silver production of 15.4 million ounces for the year, an 84% increase compared to the prior year.

"2025 was truly a transformational year for First Majestic," said Keith Neumeyer, CEO of First Majestic Silver. "The acquisition and successful integration of Gatos, improved operational performance at San Dimas and La Encantada, combined with world-class discoveries at Santa Elena could not have come at a better time." The company also posted record quarterly silver production of 4.2 million ounces in Q4, representing a 77% increase year-over-year.

Record revenue of $463.9 million underscores the scale of transformation at First Majestic Silver, as the producer leverages its expanded asset base and improving operational metrics to deliver shareholder value through both production growth and dividend returns.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE: EXK) (TSX: EDR) is a mid-tier precious metals mining company with silver and gold operations in Mexico and Chile. The company delivered its fourth quarter 2025 financial results, reporting full-year production of 6,486,661 ounces of silver and 37,164 ounces of gold, a 48% increase in silver equivalent output.

"2025 was a transformative year for Endeavour, marked by robust production growth, record revenues and key strategic milestones that have propelled the Company forward," said Dan Dickson, CEO of Endeavour Silver. "The successful commissioning of Terronera, the acquisition of Kolpa and the sale of Bolañitos Mine have not only enhanced the Company's asset portfolio but also positioned it for sustained growth and long-term success."

These milestones translated into record revenue of $467.5 million for Endeavour Silver, a 115% increase year-over-year, while the producer ended the period with $215.4 million in cash, providing a strong financial foundation as it integrates newly acquired assets and advances its growing production profile.

Article Source: https://usanewsgroup.com/2026/01/12/the-only-silver-that-matters-now-is-silver-you-can-touch/

CONTACT:

USA NEWS GROUP

[email protected]

(604) 265-2873



DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this publication should be considered as personalized financial advice. We are not licensed under securities laws to address your particular financial situation. No communication by our employees to you should be deemed as personalized financial advice. Please consult a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decision. This is a paid advertisement and is neither an offer nor recommendation to buy or sell any security. We hold no investment licenses and are thus neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice. The content in this report or email is not provided to any individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. USA News Group is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Market IQ Media Group, Inc. ("MIQ"). MIQ has been paid a fee for Americore Resources Corp. advertising and digital media from the company directly. There may be 3rd parties who may have shares of Americore Resources Corp., and may liquidate their shares which could have a negative effect on the price of the stock. This compensation constitutes a conflict of interest as to our ability to remain objective in our communication regarding the profiled company. Because of this conflict, individuals are strongly encouraged to not use this publication as the basis for any investment decision. The owner/operator of MIQ owns shares of Americore Resources Corp. which were purchased in the open market, and/or through private placements, and reserve the right to buy and sell, and will sell shares of Americore Resources Corp. at any time without any further notice commencing immediately and ongoing. We also expect further compensation as an ongoing digital media effort to increase visibility for the company, no further notice will be given, but let this disclaimer serve as notice that all material, including this article, which is disseminated by MIQ has been approved by Americore Resources Corp.; this is a paid advertisement, we currently own shares of Americore Resources Corp. and will sell shares of the company in the open market, or through private placements, and/or other investment vehicles. While all information is believed to be reliable, it is not guaranteed by us to be accurate. Individuals should assume that all information contained in our newsletter is not trustworthy unless verified by their own independent research. Also, because events and circumstances frequently do not occur as expected, there will likely be differences between any predictions and actual results. Always consult a licensed investment professional before making any investment decision. Be extremely careful, investing in securities carries a high degree of risk; you may likely lose some or all of the investment.

SOURCES:

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2838876/5835651/USA_News_Group_Logo.jpg