Quantum to Present at Creative Storage Conference on Solutions to Accelerate Immersive Content Creation

Title: Accelerate Immersive Content Creation: Add Rivers and Oceans to Your Data Lake

Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018

Time: 3:00 p.m. PDT

Location: DoubleTree Hotel, Culver City, California

"The media and entertainment industry has embraced the idea of data lakes as a repository for data," said Coari. "However, the current reality is data lakes are not enough. Modern storage solutions also need to provide fast, high-performance streaming – rivers – as well as deep, cost-efficient archiving – oceans – in one global namespace to best enable the most optimized post-production workflows."

Creative Storage Conference

CS 2018 brings together digital storage providers, equipment and software manufacturers and professional media and entertainment end users to explore the conference theme of "Enabling Immersive Content: Storage Takes Off." At CS 2018 attendees can learn about the latest developments in digital storage for media and entertainment, and how other media professionals meet their digital storage needs and network with other industry professionals.

Further information about the conference is available at https://www.creativestorage.org/index.htm.

