Quantum to Present at Creative Storage Conference on Solutions to Accelerate Immersive Content Creation

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (NYSE: QTM) today announced that Jason Coari, scale-out storage solutions director, will speak at the 2018 Creative Storage Conference in Culver City, California. Coari will discuss how the need to produce higher-resolution, more immersive content in increasingly shorter timelines is becoming the new normal in post-production. As an initial step in supporting such a demanding production environment, many organizations have created a centralized storage system to enhance both collaboration and data accessibility. However, creating a common data lake is only part of the solution. This session will explore how modern storage solutions need to go beyond this premise to deliver varying levels of client-optimized performance while maintaining cost-efficiency across an entire end-to-end workflow. Coari will show how such a solution can be architected, informed by insights gained from customer deployments, newly conducted storage surveys, and rigorous testing of 4K reference architectures.
Title: Accelerate Immersive Content Creation: Add Rivers and Oceans to Your Data Lake
Date: Thursday, June 7, 2018
Time: 3:00 p.m. PDT
Location: DoubleTree Hotel, Culver City, California
[Click to tweet: Jason Coari @QuantumCorp explores storage solutions to enable immersive content #StorNext #CStor2018 https://qntm.co/csc]
"The media and entertainment industry has embraced the idea of data lakes as a repository for data," said Coari. "However, the current reality is data lakes are not enough. Modern storage solutions also need to provide fast, high-performance streaming – rivers – as well as deep, cost-efficient archiving – oceans – in one global namespace to best enable the most optimized post-production workflows."
Creative Storage Conference
CS 2018 brings together digital storage providers, equipment and software manufacturers and professional media and entertainment end users to explore the conference theme of "Enabling Immersive Content: Storage Takes Off." At CS 2018 attendees can learn about the latest developments in digital storage for media and entertainment, and how other media professionals meet their digital storage needs and network with other industry professionals.
Further information about the conference is available at https://www.creativestorage.org/index.htm.
About Quantum
Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's StorNext platform powers modern high-performance workflows, enabling seamless, real-time collaboration and keeping content readily accessible for future use and re-monetization. More than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding content workflow needs, including top studios, major broadcasters and cutting-edge content creators. With Quantum, customers have the end-to-end storage platform they need to manage assets from ingest through finishing and into delivery and long-term preservation. See how at www.quantum.com/customerstories-mediaent.
Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Public Relations Contact:
Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corp.
720-201-8125
bob.wientzen@quantum.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-to-present-at-creative-storage-conference-on-solutions-to-accelerate-immersive-content-creation-300656186.html
SOURCE Quantum Corp.
Share this article