Quantum to Showcase Expanded Storage Portfolio for Media Workflows at IBC2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At IBC2019 (hall 7, booth B07), Quantum (OTCPK: QMCO) will present the company's expanded product portfolio, highlighting the accelerated pace of innovation that has been key to the company's transformation. Visitors will see the latest developments in StorNext®, Quantum's award-winning file system, F-Series NVMe storage arrays for high performance video editing and rendering, and R-Series removable storage systems designed for mobile and remote video storage and transportation. Executives will also be available to discuss Quantum Distributed Cloud Services and Cloud-Based Analytics Software, a recently announced new line of services and storage-as-a-service offerings.

[Click to tweet: Visit @QuantumCorp #IBC2019 hall 7, booth B07 for sizzling NVMe performance and latest @StorNext intelligent data management bit.ly/2KYdifN]

"This has been a year of transformation and an accelerated pace of innovation for Quantum," said Jamie Lerner, Quantum President and CEO. "As the media industry produces more high-resolution, high frame-rate content, significant demands are being placed on the underlying storage infrastructure supporting these workflows. At IBC, visitors will see a more product- and technology-focused Quantum building on our leadership in both high-speed processing and long-term archiving of video and image content. We're better positioned than ever before to serve our media and entertainment customers' growing needs to process, analyze and manage their video content across the workflow."

Expanded Portfolio on Display

Quantum will showcase its significantly expanded product portfolio designed for end-to-end media workflows:

Making its European debut is Quantum's award-winning F-Series, an ultra-fast, highly available NVMe storage array for editing, rendering, and processing video content and other large unstructured datasets. F-Series uses NVMe flash drives for reads and writes up to 5X faster than traditional flash-storage/networking systems, delivering quick real-time editing and rendering of 4K and 8K video.

and video. The latest version of Quantum's award-winning StorNext file system and the latest series of StorNext appliances feature completely redesigned appliance hardware with 2X faster performance, editing and coloring of 8K content in real time, new predictive data movement and analytics capabilities, new ways to integrate with cloud, and a simplified user experience.

content in real time, new predictive data movement and analytics capabilities, new ways to integrate with cloud, and a simplified user experience. Quantum's R-Series is a ruggedized, removable storage system designed for mobile and remote video storage, making it ideal for transporting content between on-set production and studios.

Distributed Cloud Services and Cloud-Based Analytics Software are a new line of services and storage-as-a-software offerings. Using the Cloud-Based Analytics software, users or Quantum's own support team can manage and monitor environments worldwide from one central location.

Additional Resources

See how Ole Miss generates captivating sports video content with Quantum storage: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/customer-success/ole-miss/

generates captivating sports video content with Quantum storage: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/customer-success/ole-miss/ Discover how The Rebel Fleet adopted Quantum Storage for Post-Production in Challenging Remote Film Environments: https://www.quantum.com/rebel-fleet/

Learn how the Sacramento Kings enhanced their fan experience with Quantum StorNext and CatDV: https://www.quantum.com/en/resources/customer-success/sacramento-kings/

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Specifically, but without limitation, statements relating to the future opportunities for Company's StorNext® software, F-Series NVMe storage arrays for high performance video editing and rendering, and R-Series removable storage systems designed for mobile and remote video storage and transportation as well as Quantum Distributed Cloud Services and Cloud-Based Analytics Software, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on August 6, 2019, especially those risks listed in this section under the heading "We rely on indirect sales channels to market and sell our branded products." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Public Relations Contact:

Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corporation

720-201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Related Links

http://www.quantum.com

