Quantum to Speak at Automated Vehicles Symposium on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Challenges with Big Data
Jul 11, 2019, 16:15 ET
SAN JOSE, Calif., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced that Anthony Tocco, Quantum's global solution architect for autonomous research, will speak at the 2019 Automated Vehicles Symposium in Orlando, Florida. Tocco will discuss the big data challenges associated with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and offer some innovative storage solutions to help researchers cope with the flood of sensor data. The presentation will explore how lidar, radar, and video data create large datasets, and explains how traditional storage solutions can fall short of addressing the problem. Tocco will show how to save money on infrastructure costs and leverage the savings for engineers and R&D.
Title: ADAS Challenges with Big Data
Date: Wednesday, July 17th, 2019
Time: 5:00pm – 5:30pm
Location: Orlando World Center Marriott, Orlando, FL; room Sago
[Click to Tweet: Learn how @QuantumCorp addresses #big data challenges for #ADAS at the Automated Vehicles Symposium July 17 http://bit.ly/2S9E9qr]
Additional Resources
- For more details about Anthony Tocco's presentation at the Automated Vehicles Symposium: https://s36.a2zinc.net/clients/auvsi/avs2019/Public/SpeakerDetails.aspx?FromPage=Speakers.aspx&ContactID=41534
- To learn more about Quantum autonomous vehicle development solutions: https://www.quantum.com/en/solutions/autonomous/
About Quantum
Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.
Quantum and the Quantum logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Public Relations Contact:
Bob Wientzen
Quantum Corporation
720-201-8125
bob.wientzen@quantum.com
SOURCE Quantum Corp.
Share this article