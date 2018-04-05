Quantum Video Surveillance Storage Portfolio Now Available Through Convergint Technologies

[Click to tweet: @QuantumCorp multitiered video #surveillance storage portfolio available today @Convergint qntm.co/2q7qlzb]

Multitiered Storage for an Expansive Range of Video Surveillance Environments

With an extensive heritage of implementations for environments such as federal installations, transportation, healthcare, higher education and city surveillance, Quantum's storage portfolio for video surveillance offers a logical fit with Convergint's strategic direction. The partnership with Quantum enables Convergint to provide its video surveillance and security customers with an expanded range of integrated, scalable solutions for data protection and retention.

Powered by its StorNext® parallel file system and data management platform, Quantum's multitier storage makes the combination of storage performance and data retention more affordable. As a result, customers can not only keep surveillance data longer but also have more budget available to spend on cameras and real-time analytics, for a more effective video surveillance environment.

Visit Convergint and Quantum at ISC West

Convergint Technologies (booth 14099) and Quantum (booth 22125) will highlight their solutions for video surveillance environments at ISC West 2018, Las Vegas, April 11-13.

Supporting Quotes

Tony Varco, vice president, security division, Convergint Technologies

"Convergint's success stems from the level of service we provide to our clients, and we are continually looking to enhance our ability to meet our customers' needs. Our partnership with Quantum allows us to maintain our growth strategy with intelligent storage solutions to further deepen and expand the portfolio we offer to customers."

Wayne Arvidson, vice president, intelligence, surveillance and security solutions, Quantum

"Retention time for surveillance data continues to increase, and Convergint understands the value of storage as part of the surveillance and security infrastructure. With their global reach, reputation of excellence, and extensive qualification and vetting process, I'm pleased to have Quantum included among Convergint's select list of offerings."

Additional Resources

Learn more about Quantum video surveillance storage solutions: www.quantum.com/en/solutions/surveillance-and-security

Download the IHS white paper exploring the top video surveillance trends: http://landing.quantum.com/IHS_Industry_Report.html

About Quantum

Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection. The company's data management platform and tiered storage approach provide a unique combination of high performance, low-cost capacity and easy access that enables security and law enforcement professionals to address the challenges created by more cameras, higher resolutions, and increasingly sophisticated analytics. Learn more at www.quantum.com/en/solutions/surveillance-and-security.

Quantum, the Quantum logo and StorNext are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

"Safe Harbor" Statement: This press release contains "forward-looking" statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Quantum advises caution in reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the features, benefits, market opportunities and availability of Quantum's scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection solutions for video surveillance environments available through Convergint. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to Quantum on the date hereof. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Quantum's actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statement, including unexpected changes in the Company's business. More detailed information about these risk factors, and additional risk factors, are set forth in Quantum's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors," in Quantum's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 9, 2017, especially those risks listed in this section under the heading "Our results of operations depend on a limited number of products and on new product introductions, which may not be successful, in which case our business, financial condition and results of operations may be materially and adversely affected." Quantum expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Public Relations Contact:

Bob Wientzen

Quantum Corp.

720-201-8125

bob.wientzen@quantum.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quantum-video-surveillance-storage-portfolio-now-available-through-convergint-technologies-300625298.html

SOURCE Quantum Corp.

Related Links

http://www.quantum.com

