Quantum VS-HCI Series Acuity Software Update Extends Simplicity and Resilience with Additional Automation, Performance and Predictive Analytics Capabilities

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) today announced the availability of an update to the Quantum VS-HCI Series Acuity software platform, which was recently acquired from Pivot3. The 10.9 version of the Acuity software platform addresses the system-level availability, health, maintenance, and performance needs of organizations where video is mission-critical in delivering the highest levels of safety and security. This update extends the features of the VS-HCI Series built-in Intelligence Engine, which is at the core of the Quantum Acuity software platform and comprises many automated system management capabilities including performance optimization, advanced video data protection, system health monitoring and analytics, and auto-healing. Acuity 10.9 also delivers additional simplicity and automation, provides 24 x 7 system up-time in video surveillance environments and enables customers to automate end-to-end system and data life-cycle management. All these enhanced capabilities deliver even lower total cost of ownership for video surveillance implementations of all sizes.



"The Acuity software acquired from Pivot3 is a proven platform for deploying software-defined server-storage infrastructure purpose-built for mission-critical video surveillance environments," said Ross Fujii, vice president and general manager, Strategic Markets, Quantum. "We are pleased to be releasing this update so quickly after the acquisition to further strengthen the resilience and simplicity advantages Quantum's VS-HCI Series delivers our customers. We will continue to innovate and provide the most comprehensive and robust set of end-to-end solutions built specifically for video surveillance and physical security."

New features and capabilities of Quantum Acuity software version 10.9 include:

Upgraded Orchestration Manager enhancements including automated system health assessment prior to and after an upgrade, one-click online and automated upgrades, and monitoring of upgrade status and system availability via integration with Acuity phone home capabilities.

Fifty percent faster drive rebuild performance with new Quick Drive Rebuild capability which complements the previously introduced Quick Node Rebuild capability. Together, these features establish a faster and automated return to full system health without impacting video ingest performance in the event either drives or complete node failure conditions occur. This is critical in addressing the growth in video storage requirements with increased disk drive and appliance capacities.

Additional disk drive analytics for greater detection of potential disk drive issues that can impact system performance.

Additional embedded artificial intelligence (AI) that monitors and analyzes disk drive performance and provides enhanced predictive drive sparing for optimum system availability and performance.

Support of VMware ESXi 7, including hypervisor and vCenter Server 7, along with updates to Quantum's vCenter Server plug-in that provides management of the VS-HCI Series from the familiar vCenter console enabling an organization's VMware administrators to easily manage the video surveillance infrastructure.

Version 10.9 of the Acuity software platform is available immediately to Quantum customers with an active VS-HCI Series support plan. For more information, read about Quantum's entire suite of solutions purpose-built for video surveillance and physical security environments.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO) and the Russell 2000® Index. For more information visit www.quantum.com.

