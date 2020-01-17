Quantum Wins Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award for Pivotal Innovations in Broadcast Workflows

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corp. (OTCPK: QMCO) today announced it has been honored with a Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS) for the company's contributions to the development of Hierarchical Storage Management (HSM) systems. The award underscores Quantum's commitment to industry innovation, as well as its expertise in helping professionals in the media and entertainment industry manage their complex media workflows. Quantum's StorNext®, which combines a high-speed file system with data management software, incorporates HSM technology and has been widely adopted by the media and entertainment industry to address the growing problem of sharing, preserving, and analyzing massive volumes of unstructured data.

"StorNext products are the top choice of leading broadcast, post-production, sports production and corporate video entities around the world for efficiently managing today's fast-moving collaborative workflows," said Jamie Lerner, President and CEO, Quantum. "We're honored to be recognized by NATAS for our contributions to this vibrant industry. I look forward to accepting our award at NAB, where we'll be unveiling the latest innovations in StorNext."

"The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come," said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. "We look forward to honoring Quantum for the company's contribution to HSM system development at NAB Show, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found."

The Impact of HSM on the Broadcast Industry

HSM technologies fundamentally changed the way content is stored in the media and entertainment world and paved the path to today's modern workflows. The introduction of HSM into media customer sites started in 1996, fundamentally changing distribution workflows and creating an early platform for shared content. Today, shared storage is a requirement for collaboration and workflow enablement. With newer technologies such as NVMe, the same tiering fundamentals first used to tier to tape are now used to handle a modern migration of NVMe to lower-cost storage.

Other Recent Industry Accolades for Quantum

Quantum has received numerous awards for its products, many of which incorporate StorNext as a central element. Recent honors include:

About the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards

The 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards event will take place in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) at the NAB Show at the Wynn Encore Hotel and Spa on Sunday, April 19th, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television. A committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

About Quantum

Quantum technology and services help customers capture, create and share digital content – and preserve and protect it for decades. With solutions built for every stage of the data lifecycle, Quantum's platforms provide the fastest performance for high-resolution video, images, and industrial IoT. That's why the world's leading entertainment companies, sports franchises, researchers, government agencies, enterprises, and cloud providers are making the world happier, safer, and smarter on Quantum. See how at www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo, and StorNext are registered trademarks or trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

