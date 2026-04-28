Quarterhill and Indiana Department of Transportation Expand Partnership with $13 Million Weigh-in-Motion Projects

Four-year agreements support statewide commercial vehicle monitoring and safety, infrastructure protection, and data-driven transportation planning through 2030

TORONTO, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, announced the expansion of its longstanding partnership with the Indiana Department of Transportation ("INDOT") via two new Quantity Purchase Award ("QPA") agreements supporting the continued expansion, maintenance, and enhancement of INDOT's Weigh-in-Motion ("WIM") and Virtual Weigh-in-Motion ("VWIM") systems. These agreements build on Quarterhill's existing deployments across Indiana and reflect the next phase of the Company's work with INDOT.

The QPA agreements, with a combined estimated value of $13 million, will run from May 1, 2026, through April 30, 2030, and provide INDOT with a flexible framework to deploy and scale commercial vehicle monitoring technologies across Indiana's highway network.

Quarterhill will supply equipment, software, installation, maintenance, calibration, and system repairs for WIM and VWIM locations statewide. This includes ongoing support for previously deployed systems alongside new installations, enabling INDOT to expand its commercial vehicle data and screening programs over time.

"Indiana has established a proactive approach to commercial vehicle data collection and weight compliance, and these new projects will allow us to continue supporting the state's transportation initiatives," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "With INDOT, we're focused on strengthening Indiana's transportation infrastructure with data-driven solutions that improve roadway safety, enable smarter infrastructure planning, and keep freight moving efficiently across the state."

The WIM systems deliver high-accuracy vehicle weight and classification data used for transportation planning, pavement and bridge design, asset management, and freight analysis. This data helps agencies better understand roadway usage, save costs, protect critical infrastructure, improve safety, and plan for future demand. VWIM systems build on these capabilities by adding connectivity, image capture, and real-time access – helping agencies improve screening efficiency while allowing compliant trucks to move more efficiently through the network.

As part of this contract framework, INDOT will also have access to Quarterhill's ITHEIA™ AI-powered, video-based Classification technology, which enables accurate vehicle classification using advanced computer vision and machine-learning algorithms without the need for traditional in-road sensors. This provides added flexibility in locations where in-road installations may be difficult or disruptive. When integrated with WIM and VWIM deployments, ITHEIA enhances data quality and system resilience, supporting reliable vehicle classification across a wider range of environments.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.