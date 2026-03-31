Quarterhill Expands Caltrans Partnership with New Commercial Vehicle Technology Projects

Deployments will support highway safety, freight mobility, and transportation planning across key California corridors

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, today announced three new project awards totaling approximately $2.4 million from the California Department of Transportation ("Caltrans"). The projects extend the Company's long-standing partnership with Caltrans to support commercial vehicle screening and weigh-in-motion ("WIM") data collection programs across key freight corridors in the state.

"California operates one of the largest and most complex freight transportation networks in North America and continues to lead the way in using technology to make its highways safer and more efficient," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "We are proud to expand our long-standing partnership with Caltrans by delivering the data and screening solutions that help identify high-risk vehicles, streamline compliant truck movement, and support safer highways and infrastructure planning across California's transportation network."

Working in partnership with Caltrans, Quarterhill will support three projects designed to strengthen California's commercial vehicle monitoring and data infrastructure:

Desert Hills Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility (Riverside County) – Deployment of a commercial vehicle e-screening system designed to support more efficient enforcement operations by allowing California Highway Patrol officers to focus inspections on vehicles that may be non-compliant while enabling compliant trucks to move more efficiently through the facility. This will improve enforcement efficiency while reducing congestion at inspection facilities

– Deployment of a commercial vehicle e-screening system designed to support more efficient enforcement operations by allowing California Highway Patrol officers to focus inspections on vehicles that may be non-compliant while enabling compliant trucks to move more efficiently through the facility. This will improve enforcement efficiency while reducing congestion at inspection facilities Interstate 10 WIM Data Collection System (San Bernardino County) – Installation of a WIM data collection system that will provide detailed vehicle weight and traffic data used to support infrastructure monitoring, freight planning, and transportation system performance analysis. Installation of the system is expected to begin in late 2026 and includes a six-year warranty.

– Installation of a WIM data collection system that will provide detailed vehicle weight and traffic data used to support infrastructure monitoring, freight planning, and transportation system performance analysis. Installation of the system is expected to begin in late 2026 and includes a six-year warranty. Route 805 WIM Expansion (San Diego County) – Expansion of WIM coverage along a major freight corridor to enhance the availability of commercial vehicle weight and traffic data used to support transportation planning and infrastructure monitoring across the California's highway network.

California moves more than 2.4 billion tons of freight annually across a vast highway network spanning more than 50,000 miles. These projects will help improve the accuracy and availability of commercial vehicle data used to support transportation planning, freight mobility programs, and infrastructure monitoring across California's highway network. The systems will also enable more targeted enforcement by the California Highway Patrol by helping identify vehicles that may require inspection while allowing compliant trucks to move more efficiently through key freight corridors.

These awards reinforce Quarterhill's growing presence in the U.S. transportation market and highlight the increasing demand for scalable commercial vehicle safety and data solutions.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.