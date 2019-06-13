Quarterhill Announces Election of Directors
Jun 13, 2019, 17:00 ET
KITCHENER, ON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH) today announced that all of management's nominees listed in its May 10, 2019 management information circular were elected as directors of the Company at Quarterhill's June 12, 2019 annual shareholders' meeting (the "Meeting"). Details of the results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Votes Withheld
|
Roxanne Anderson
|
31,280,675
|
96.59%
|
1,104,174
|
3.41%
|
John Kendall Gillberry
|
27,880,960
|
86.09%
|
4,503,889
|
13.91%
|
Ron Laurie
|
31,246,801
|
96.49%
|
1,138,048
|
3.51%
|
W. Paul McCarten
|
29,281,976
|
90.42%
|
3,102,873
|
9.58%
|
Douglas Parker
|
31,656,152
|
97.75%
|
728,697
|
2.25%
|
Richard J. Shorkey
|
31,225,388
|
96.42%
|
1,159,461
|
3.58%
|
James Douglas Skippen
|
29,554,398
|
91.26%
|
2,830,451
|
8.74%
Quarterhill also confirmed that shareholders approved the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company's auditors at the Meeting.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.
