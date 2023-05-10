Quarterhill Announces Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

- Charles ("Chuck") Myers appointed to the Board of Directors, effective May 9, 2023

- Company eliminates dividend to focus capital on investment in ITS growth

TORONTO, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN") subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing, announces its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q1 Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Consolidated revenue was $44.0 million (ITS revenue was $38.3 million and Licensing revenue was $5.7 million )

(ITS revenue was and Licensing revenue was ) ITS revenue backlog 3 was more than USD$500.0 million at March 31, 2023

was more than at Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 was ($6.9) million

was Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $51.7 million at March 31, 2023

at Subsequent to quarter-end and the AGM, Charles ("Chuck") Myers was appointed to the board of directors on May 9, 2023

"Highlights in the ITS segment in Q1 included another strong quarter from IRD, in what is typically a seasonally slow period for the business," said John Gillberry, Interim CEO of Quarterhill. "In an effort to drive more rapid integration of the ITS businesses and to accelerate improvement of the financial and operational performance in the ITS segment, a leadership change was made in Q1, and the board has since launched the search process for a new CEO."

"In the interim, Rusty Lewis, Board Chair, and I have been working to get the ITS segment on the path to more consistent revenue growth and sustainable earnings. Our focus has been on working through the ongoing tolling projects that are in implementation, fine-tuning our business development strategy and driving the businesses towards an integrated shared services model. Subsequent to quarter-end we took further actions on our integration plan, which will result in additional savings to the Q4 2022 restructuring."

"The ITS industry has a compelling growth profile and with our world-class assets in tolling (ETC) and enforcement (IRD) we remain committed to our pure-play strategy. We expect top-line and margin improvement in the ITS segment as we move through 2023, driven largely by our integration efforts and steady progress on the seven large tolling projects that are in implementation. Several of these seven projects are expected to transition from the implementation phase to the operations phase in 2023 with the remainder doing so in 2024. This will have a favorable impact on margins and cash flows as the gross margin percentage for tolling operations revenue is substantially higher than that of implementation revenue. Ultimately, as stated on our year-end conference call, we believe that 2023 will see positive Adjusted EBITDA for the ITS business, inclusive of corporate segment costs."

"Regarding the strategic review for WiLAN, the process remains ongoing, and we continue to engage with interested parties. In the meantime, it's business as usual for the team as they seek to build their pipeline and execute on their various licensing programs. We will continue to keep shareholders abreast of any material developments with the business and with the strategic review."

Q1 Fiscal 2023 Financial Review

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into ITS, reflecting the tolling (ETC) and enforcement (IRD) businesses, and Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business.

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 ("Q1 2023") are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended March 31, 2023 were $44.0 million compared to $168.5 million in the comparative prior year period. The decrease in consolidated revenue in Q1 2023 was due primarily to the size of licensing agreements completed in Q1 2022. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are generally one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. ITS revenue in Q1 2023 was up slightly compared to Q1 2022.

Gross margin percent2 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was $4.6 million, or 11%, compared to $92.7 million, or 55% in the comparative prior year period. Gross margin in the ITS segment was 13% in Q1 2023 compared to 28% in Q1 2022. ITS gross margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature, and stage, of projects underway during the period, their related margin profile and the timing for which associated costs and revenue are recognized. ITS gross margin for Q1 2023 primarily reflects management reserves taken to account for the ebb and flow typical of a large infrastructure project in its early stages and the high proportion of revenue generated from tolling projects that are in the implementation phase as projects at this stage of development tend to have lower gross margin. Gross margin is expected to increase as these tolling projects transition to the operations phase in 2023 and 2024.

Licensing gross margin will fluctuate depending primarily on the level of litigation and contingent legal and partner costs incurred in a respective period relative to revenue generated. Licensing gross margins may also be impacted by litigation cost accruals related to expected future expenses for ongoing litigations.

Operating expenses include SG&A, research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Total operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023, were $20.4 million, compared to $21.8 million in the comparative prior year period. The decrease in operating expenses in Q1 2023 was driven primarily by the ITS integration and cost reduction initiatives undertaken in Q4 2022.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was ($6.9) million, compared to $79.1 million in the comparative prior year period. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2023, compared to Q1 2022, is due to the changes in revenue, direct costs of revenue and operating expenses as previously explained.

Net loss for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was ($15.6) million, or ($0.14) per diluted share, compared to a net income of $56.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the comparative prior year period.

Cash used in operations for the three months ended March 31, 2023, was ($10.2) million, compared to ($8.8) million in the comparative prior year period.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $51.7 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $67.9 million at December 31, 2022. Among the uses of cash in Q1 2023 was approximately $2.4 million of non-recurring items.

Board Appointment

Quarterhill is pleased to announce that Charles ("Chuck") Myers was appointed to the board of directors, effective May 9, 2023.

Mr. Myers brings more than 25 years of leadership experience as a Chief Executive Officer, board member, and founder for private and public companies in the technology industry, including a co-founding role at Transcore, a leader in the ITS industry.

Most recently, Mr. Myers served as Chief Executive Officer and board member of Cogniac Corporation, a San Jose, California-based provider of enterprise-class AI deep learning solutions that automate visual inspection through image and video analysis. Under his leadership, Cogniac was named "2021 Global Entrepreneurial Company of the Year in Computer Vision" by Frost & Sullivan and "A Global Leader" by IDC in 2022. Since 2019, the company has grown revenue significantly and has expanded its global customer footprint in multiple verticals.

Prior to Cogniac, Mr. Myers was President, Chief Executive Officer, and Board Member of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of embedded antenna technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking. Earlier in his career, Mr. Myers was a co-founder of the SAIC Transportation Division and was instrumental in building the first electronic toll collection system in the United States. That single project subsequently grew into the creation of Transcore, one of the largest electronic toll collection providers in the world. During this period, Mr. Myers played significant roles in several acquisitions including Syntonic, Cubic Toll Systems, and JHK Associates.

Mr. Myers currently serves as a board advisor to Platform Science, a revolutionary fleet management platform; Rx.Health, a digital health platform company; and Energy311, a green energy and fintech startup. Mr. Myers holds a Master of Science degree in Management of Technology from MIT and a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from National University, and an Organizational Leadership Certificate from Yale School of Management.

Dividend Update

After careful consideration, the board of directors has adjusted its capital allocation strategy and determined that the Company will no longer pay a dividend. This decision creates financial flexibility and will best position the business to generate value through a capital allocation strategy focused on supporting the growth of the ITS business. The dividend is a legacy of the IP licensing business and dividends are not common among publicly traded ITS companies. ITS companies tend to follow a more traditional growth-oriented model, which requires ongoing investment in areas such as R&D and other organic and non-organic growth initiatives.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock- based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net loss and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income





Three months ended

March 31,

2023 2022 Revenues



Licensing $5,677 $130,738 Intelligent Transportation Systems 38,315 37,767

43,992 168,505 Direct cost of revenues



Licensing 6,111 48,703 Intelligent Transportation Systems 33,237 27,146

39,348 75,849 Gross profit 4,644 92,656 Operating expenses



Depreciation of right-of-use assets 509 568 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 560 529 Amortization of intangible assets 6,199 6,342 Selling, general and administrative expenses 10,696 13,647 Research and development expenses 1,175 640 Other charges 1,303 96

20,442 21,822 Results from operations (15,798) 70,834 Finance income (142) (404) Finance expense 2,266 3,049 Foreign exchange loss 535 550 Other income (588) (4,021) (Loss) income before taxes (17,869) 71,660 Current income tax expense 176 602 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (2,431) 14,157 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,255) 14,759





Net (loss) income (15,614) 56,901





Other comprehensive (loss) income that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:









Foreign currency translation adjustment (39) (3,938) Comprehensive (loss) income ($15,653) $52,963





(Loss) income per share - Basic ($0.14) $0.50





(Loss) income per share - Diluted ($0.14) $0.44



Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

As at March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $50,120 $66,357 Short-term investments 1,550 1,550 Restricted short-term investments 6,518 6,529 Accounts receivable, net 19,110 23,277 Unbilled revenue 39,626 41,423 Income taxes receivable 366 340 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 15,780 13,671 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,024 6,852

139,094 159,999 Non-current assets



Accounts and other long-term receivables 538 539 Long-term prepaid expenses and deposits 1,693 1,705.00 Right-of-use assets, net 9,779 10,312 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,816 6,926 Intangible assets, net 137,007 141,335 Investment in joint venture 8,049 7,751 Deferred compensation asset 1,341 1,344 Deferred income tax assets 27,989 25,648 Goodwill 56,350 56,385

249,562 251,945 TOTAL ASSETS $388,656 $411,944 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $43,241 $47,063 Income taxes payable 1,048 982 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,611 2,611 Current portion of deferred revenue 7,492 8,542 Current portion of long-term debt 28,433 29,292

82,825 88,490 Non-current liabilities



Deferred revenue 2,536 2,744 Long-term lease liabilities 9,058 9,655 Long-term debt - - Convertible debentures 48,583 48,379 Derivative liability 1,510 1,786 Deferred compensation liabilities 1,167 1,169 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,068 2,061

64,922 65,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES 147,747 154,284 Shareholders' equity



Capital stock 546,482 546,482 Contributed surplus 51,293 50,958 Accumulated other comprehensive income 16,418 16,457 Deficit (373,284) (356,237)

240,909 257,660 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $388,656 $411,944



Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)





Three months ended March 31,



2023 2022 Operating activities:





Net (loss) income

($15,614) $56,901 Add (deduct) non-cash items:





Stock-based compensation expense

335 729 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

509 568 Depreciation and amortization

6,759 6,871 Foreign exchange loss

535 550 Other income, net of change in derivative liability fair value

(312) (1,459) Loss on disposal of assets

- 70 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(2,431) 14,157 Embedded derivatives

126 (217) Change in fair value of derivative liability

(276) (2,632) Non-cash interest expense

647 452 Net change in non-cash working capital balances

(469) (84,740) Cash used in operating activities

(10,191) (8,750) Financing activities:





Dividends paid

(1,433) (1,408) Payment of lease liabilities

(597) (512) Repayment of long-term debt

(847) (783) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of options

- 124 Cash used in financing activities

(2,877) (2,579) Investing activities:





Proceeds from short-term investments

- 301 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

- 211 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(450) - Capitalized software costs

(1,871) (542) Cash used in investing activities

(2,321) (30) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

(848) (725) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(16,237) (12,084) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

66,357 70,746 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$50,120 $58,662



Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)





Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity Balance, January 1, 2022

$544,345 $49,937 $144 ($353,310) $241,116













Net income

- - - 56,901 56,901 Other comprehensive income

- - (3,938) - (3,938) Stock-based compensation expense

- 729 - - 729 Exercise of stock options

201 (77) - - 124 Dividends declared

- - - (1,408) (1,408) March 31, 2022

$544,546 $50,589 ($3,794) ($297,817) $293,524













Balance, January 1, 2023

$546,482 $50,958 $16,457 ($356,237) $257,660













Net loss

- - - (15,614) (15,614) Other comprehensive (loss)

- - (39) - (39) Stock-based compensation expense

- 335 - - 335 Dividends declared

- - - (1,433) (1,433) March 31, 2023

$546,482 $51,293 $16,418 $(373,284) $240,909



Quarterhill Inc.

Reconciliation of Net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended March 31,

2023 2022

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share Net (loss) income from continuing operations ($15,614) ($0.14) $56,901 $0.50 Adjusted for:







Income tax (recovery) expense (2,255) (0.02) 14,759 0.13 Foreign exchange loss 535 - 550 - Finance expense, net 2,124 0.02 2,645 0.03 Other charges 1,303 0.01 96 - Depreciation and amortization 7,268 0.07 7,439 0.06 Stock based compensation expense 335 - 729 0.01 Other income (588) - (4,021) (0.04) Adjusted EBITDA [1] ($6,892) ($0.06) $79,098 $0.69









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 114,639,700

113,915,298



1 Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non- IFRS Financial Measures section for further information. 2 Please refer to the Supplementary Financial Measures for further information. 3 Please refer to the Backlog Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

