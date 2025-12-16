Quarterhill Expands Global Presence with New and Follow-On Weigh-In-Motion Contracts Across Kuwait, Thailand, South Korea, and Cambodia

Projects Reflect Growing Worldwide Demand for Technologies That Improve Roadway Safety, Protect Drivers, and Preserve Infrastructure

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, today announced a series of new and follow-on international contracts. These awards include new national customers in Kuwait and Cambodia, as well as continued deployments with long-standing partners in Thailand and South Korea.

Key benefits delivered across these international projects include:

Improving safety and compliance through automated, real-time monitoring and enforcement

through automated, real-time monitoring and enforcement Protecting long-term roadway and bridge investments by reducing structural damage from overweight trucks

by reducing structural damage from overweight trucks Supporting freight mobility across high-volume corridors and national gateways

across high-volume corridors and national gateways Equipping transportation agencies with high-quality data to guide planning, investment, and future enforcement programs

"We are proud to partner with governments that share our commitment to protecting road users and safeguarding critical infrastructure," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "By giving agencies real-time, data-driven insight into overweight and high-risk vehicles, our technology helps prevent accidents, protect the traveling public, and reduce strain on national infrastructure."

Kuwait: Advancing National Highway Safety and Digital Mobility

Kuwait's Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) has selected Quarterhill to deliver a new high-speed weigh-in-motion (HSWIM) enforcement program designed to make highways safer for drivers, passengers, and nearby communities by detecting overweight vehicles that increase crash risk and roadway wear. Under this initiative, Quarterhill will deploy HSWIM systems across four key locations, with the potential to expand the program in the future. These sites will give PART real-time visibility into overweight vehicles and help prevent unsafe vehicles from remaining on the roadway. The program supports Kuwait's long-term strategy to modernize roadway operations through real-time data, improved infrastructure planning, and smarter mobility management.

Thailand and South Korea: Strengthening Partnerships Through Proven Technology

Quarterhill continues to build on its long-standing presence in Thailand and South Korea with additional deployments of Single Load Cell and Bending Plate WIM systems. These follow-on orders reaffirm the trusted performance of Quarterhill's technology in demanding, high-traffic environments. The systems deliver exceptional accuracy enabled by full tire-footprint contact, long-term durability under heavy commercial truck volumes, and temperature stability that ensures consistent enforcement and monitoring across varied conditions – capabilities that directly support safer travel and more reliable freight movement across national corridors.

Cambodia: New National Customer Focused on Road Asset Protection

Quarterhill has been awarded its first contract with the Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MPWT) of Cambodia. The project, funded through the World Bank's Road Asset Management Project II Additional Financing (RAMP-IIAF), will support Cambodia's efforts to collect traffic and axle-weight data to strengthen road asset management, guide infrastructure investment, and enable future overweight enforcement and safety programs that reduce roadway risks for drivers and extend the lifespan of vital transportation assets.

For more information, please visit Quarterhill.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.