Quarterhill Announces Q3 Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q3 Fiscal 2023 Highlights

Revenue was $45.7 million compared to $42.2 million in Q3 2022.

compared to in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $1.9 million compared to $1.0 million in Q3 2022.

was compared to in Q3 2022. Revenue backlog 3 was more than USD$500.0 million at September 30, 2023 .

was more than at . Working capital was $111.1 million at September 30, 2023 .

at . Appointed ITS industry veteran Charles ("Chuck") Myers as Chief Executive Officer.

Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC ("ETC") went live with its back-office toll operations for the Ohio River Bridges toll service.

International Road Dynamics ("IRD") won a five-year $13.7 million contract with the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

"Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA growth in Q3 reflected progress at both our tolling and enforcement businesses as well as the positive impact from the integration actions we have made this year," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "Of note in the quarter, certain revenue from two of our tolling projects was pushed from Q3 into subsequent periods due to scheduling adjustments in the quarter. This is expected to result in a stronger Q4 and finish to the year."

"Since joining Quarterhill as CEO in September, I have done a deep dive on the company's operations, spending the majority of my time with employees, customers and partners on the ground in North America, Europe and Asia. 2023 has been a year of transition for Quarterhill and I believe further integration opportunities exist to improve our operational efficiency and effectiveness. I look to complete this assessment and to implement any changes by year-end."

"Strategically we remain focused on growing our world-class ITS franchises in tolling and enforcement and on capitalizing on the favorable growth trends in the ITS industry. This is an exciting time to be in ITS and I am honored to lead the Company at this stage of its evolution. My ultimate goal for the business is to generate robust cash flows and to manage expenses throughout all our businesses in order to build a healthy and sustainable balance sheet capable of supporting both our organic and acquisitive strategies."

Q3 and Year-to-Date Fiscal 2023 Financial Review

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR+.

Financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from Wi-LAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), which was sold by Quarterhill on June 15, 2023. Operating results from WiLAN in 2022 and up to the date of sale on June 15, 2023, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations.

Revenue for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $45.7 million and $135.9 million compared to $42.2 million and $119.2 in the prior year comparative periods, respectively. The increase in revenue was due to growth in both the enforcement and tolling business units.

Gross profit2 as a value and as a percentage of revenues may be subject to significant variance in each reporting period due to the nature and type of contract and service work currently in process, currency volatility and competitive factors, among other things. Gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $10.6 million and $29.1 million, or 23% and 21%, as compared to $11.5 million and $27.6 million, or 27% and 23% in the prior year comparative periods, respectively. The decrease in gross profit margin percentage compared to the prior year periods is primarily due to an implementation delay with one tolling project. The delay has resulted in additional anticipated costs and a reduced margin profile for the project. This decrease in gross profit margin was partially offset by continuing strong performance in our enforcement operations.

Operating expenses include sales general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and other charges. Total operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, were $13.3 million and $43.2 million compared to $17.0 million and $66.6 million in the prior year comparative periods, respectively. The decreases are primarily due to the cost reduction initiatives deployed by the Company and the allocation of certain selling, general and administrative personnel costs into cost of revenues as well as the absence of a one-time $14.6 million legal settlement that was present in the 2022 nine-month comparative period.

SG&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $8.2 million and $25.9 million compared to $11.2 million and $36.7 million in the prior year comparative periods, respectively. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A in Q3 2023 was 18% compared to 27% in Q3 2022. The Company has worked to drive efficiencies in the business through its restructuring and integration efforts, which are reflected in the year-over-year decrease in SG&A.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $1.9 million and $0.6 million compared to $1.0 million and ($9.0) million for the comparative prior year periods, respectively. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year periods is due to the favorable changes to revenue and operating expenses as previously explained.

Net loss from continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was ($0.02) per diluted share and ($0.25) per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of ($0.04) per diluted share and ($0.31) per diluted share, in the comparative prior year periods, respectively.

Cash used in continuing operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $2.3 million and $21.0 million, compared to cash used in continuing operations of $23.5 million and $75.0 million in the comparative prior year periods, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $60.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $61.0 million at June 30, 2023 and $67.9 million at December 31, 2022. Working capital was $111.1 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $109.5 million at June 30, 2023 and $71.5 million at December 31, 2022. Due to the nature of the Company's business activities, operating cash flows may vary significantly between periods due to changes and timing in working capital balances.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net (loss) income adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other on-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock- based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) other income which includes equity in earnings from joint ventures, and (ix) dividends received from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net (loss) income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is Net (loss) income.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog", the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company (b) are not disclosed in the financial statement of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios.

Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,

2023 2022 2023 2022









Revenues $45,685 $42,185 $135,865 $119,192 Direct cost of revenues 35,120 30,663 106,785 91,549 Gross profit 10,565 11,522 29,080 27,643 Operating expenses







Depreciation of right-of-use assets 566 546 1,537 1,580 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 532 602 1,634 1,590 Amortization of intangible assets 2,733 2,679 8,358 8,787 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,219 11,245 25,859 36,689 Research and development expenses 756 516 3,285 1,953 Other charges 523 1,405 2,571 16,007

13,329 16,993 43,244 66,606 Results from operations (2,764) (5,471) (14,164) (38,963) Finance income (486) (130) (567) (250) Finance expense 2,193 2,095 6,730 7,177 Foreign exchange gain (2,026) (2,159) (540) (2,669) Other income (475) (1,170) (1,383) (9,427) Loss before taxes (1,970) (4,107) (18,404) (33,794) Current income tax expense (recovery) 33 437 (3,417) 989 Deferred income tax expense 225 441 13,201 423 Income tax expense 258 878 9,784 1,412 Net loss from continuing operations (2,228) (4,985) (28,188) (35,206) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations 365 (4,729) (21,809) 58,061 Net (loss) income (1,863) (9,714) (49,997) 22,855









Other comprehensive income that may be reclassified

subsequently to net (loss) income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment 6,318 15,215 903 17,764 Comprehensive income (loss) $4,455 $5,501 ($49,094) $40,619









(Loss) income per share - Basic







From continuing operations ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.25) ($0.31) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.04) (0.19) 0.51 (Loss) income per share - Basic ($0.02) ($0.08) ($0.44) $0.20









(Loss) income per share - Diluted







From continuing operations ($0.02) ($0.04) ($0.25) ($0.31) From discontinued operations 0.00 (0.04) (0.19) 0.51 (Loss) income per share - Diluted ($0.02) ($0.08) ($0.44) $0.20

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands and in Canadian dollars)

As at September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $60,868 $66,357 Short-term investments - 1,550 Restricted short-term investments - 6,529 Accounts receivable, net 30,847 23,277 Unbilled revenue 38,246 41,423 Income taxes receivable 253 340 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 14,677 13,671 Prepaid expenses and deposits 6,283 6,852

151,174 159,999 Non-current assets



Accounts and other long-term receivables 5,699 539 Long-term prepaid expenses and deposits 478 1,705 Right-of-use assets, net 9,481 10,312 Property, plant and equipment, net 6,629 6,926 Intangible assets, net 111,009 141,335 Investment in joint venture 7,732 7,751 Investment in other entity 3,974 - Deferred compensation asset 1,219 1,344 Deferred income tax assets 20 25,648 Goodwill 39,254 56,385

185,495 251,945 TOTAL ASSETS $336,669 $411,944 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $27,239 $47,063 Income taxes payable 683 982 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,633 2,611 Current portion of deferred revenue 6,660 8,542 Current portion of long-term debt 2,886 29,292

40,101 88,490 Non-current liabilities



Deferred revenue 1,871 2,744 Long-term lease liabilities 8,377 9,655 Long-term debt 24,197 - Convertible debentures 50,042 48,379 Derivative liability 1,277 1,786 Deferred compensation liabilities 1,205 1,169 Deferred income tax liabilities 1,886 2,061

88,855 65,794 TOTAL LIABILITIES 128,956 154,284 Shareholders' equity



Capital stock 427,060 546,482 Contributed surplus 170,960 50,958 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,360 16,457 Deficit (407,667) (356,237)

207,713 257,660 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $336,669 $411,944

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,



2023 2022 2023 2022 Operating activities:









Net loss from continuing operations

($2,228) ($4,985) ($28,188) ($35,206) Add (deduct) non-cash items:









Stock-based compensation expense

345 536 710 1,305 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

566 546 1,537 1,580 Depreciation and amortization

3,265 3,281 9,992 10,377 Foreign exchange gain

(2,026) (2,159) (540) (2,669) Other income, excluding change in derivative liability

(227) (262) (874) (2,104) Loss on disposal of assets

- - - 70 Deferred income tax expense

225 441 9,332 423 Embedded derivatives

- 881 126 341 Change in fair value of derivative liability

(248) (908) (509) (7,323) Non-cash interest expense

727 - 2,546 452 Net change in non-cash working capital balances

(2,711) (20,895) (15,106) (42,200) Cash used in continuing operations

(2,312) (23,524) (20,974) (74,954) Net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations

- (3,350) (6,303) 116,721 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(2,312) (26,874) (27,277) 41,767 Financing activities:









Dividends paid

- (1,420) (2,866) (4,260) Payment of lease liabilities

(288) (710) (1,403) (1,646) Repayment of long-term debt

(721) (20,777) (2,396) (35,280) Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of

options

107 54 107 1,149 Cash used in financing activities

(902) (22,853) (6,558) (40,037) Net financing cash flows attributable to discontinued

operations

- (67) (135) (201) Net cash (used in) financing activities

(902) (22,920) (6,693) (40,238) Investing activities:









Net proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary

497 - 43,181 - Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary

- - (10,501) - Proceeds from short-term investments

- - - 301 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

56 - 56 211 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(360) (1,391) (1,220) (2,487) Dividend received from joint venture

- 718 - 718 Capitalized software costs

(1,057) (2,083) (4,179) (3,303) Cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(864) (2,756) 27,337 (4,560) Net investing cash flows attributable to discontinued

operations

- - 1,603 (3,516) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(864) (2,756) 28,940 (8,076) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

3,930 5,390 (459) 10,002 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(148) (47,160) (5,489) 3,455 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

61,016 121,361 66,357 70,746 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$60,868 $74,201 $60,868 $74,201

Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars)





Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity Balance, January 1, 2022

$544,345 $49,937 $144 ($353,310) $241,116













Net income

- - - 22,855 22,855 Other comprehensive income

- - 17,764 - 17,764 Stock-based compensation expense

- 1,540 - - 1,540 Exercise of stock options

1,778 (629) - - 1,149 Common shares issued from restricted

stock units

- 289 - - 289 Common shares issued from performance

stock units

46 (46) - - - Dividends declared

- - - (4,260) (4,260) Balance, September 30, 2022

$546,169 $51,091 $17,908 ($334,715) $280,453













Balance, January 1, 2023

$546,482 $50,958 $16,457 ($356,237) $257,660













Net loss

- - - (49,997) (49,997) Other comprehensive income

- - 903 - 903 Stock-based compensation expense

- 710 - - 710 Exercise of stock options

195 (88) - - 107 Common shares issued from restricted

stock units

308 (545) - - (237) Common shares issued from deferred

stock units

75 (75) - - - Reduction of stated capital

(120,000) 120,000 - - - Dividends declared

- - - (1,433) (1,433) Balance, September 30, 2023

$427,060 $170,960 $17,360 $(407,667) $207,713

Quarterhill Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands and in Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended September 30,

2023 2022

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations ($2,228) ($0.02) ($4,985) ($0.04) Adjusted for:







Income tax expense 258 0.00 878 0.01 Foreign exchange gain (2,026) (0.02) (2,159) (0.02) Finance expense, net 1,707 0.02 1,965 0.02 Other charges 523 0.01 1,405 0.01 Depreciation and amortization 3,831 0.03 3,827 0.03 Stock based compensation expense 345 0.00 536 0.01 Dividends received from joint venture - - 718 0.01 Other income (475) (0.00) (1,170) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA [1] $1,935 $0.02 $1,015 $0.01









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 114,785,188

114,601,779





Nine months ended September 30,

2023 2022

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations ($28,188) ($0.25) ($35,206) ($0.31) Adjusted for:







Income tax expense 9,784 0.09 1,412 0.01 Foreign exchange gain (540) (0.00) (2,669) (0.02) Finance expense, net 6,163 0.05 6,927 0.06 Other charges 2,571 0.02 16,007 0.14 Depreciation and amortization 11,529 0.10 11,957 0.10 Stock based compensation expense 710 0.01 1,305 0.01 Dividends received from joint venture - - 718 0.01 Other income (1,383) (0.01) (9,427) (0.08) Adjusted EBITDA [1] $646 $0.01 ($8,976) ($0.08)









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 114,692,086

114,305,328



1 Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non- IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

2 Please refer to the Supplementary Financial Measures for further information.

3. Please refer to the Backlog Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information.

