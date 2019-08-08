Quarterhill Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue of $42.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $12.9 million

Ending cash balance of $88.0 million

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $42.4 million , compared to $20.4 million in Q2 last year

, compared to in Q2 last year Recurring revenues of $5.7 million , compared to $6.8 million in Q2 last year

, compared to in Q2 last year Adjusted EBITDA* of $12.9 million , compared to ($4.0) million in Q2 last year

, compared to in Q2 last year Net loss of ($4.5) million , or ($0.04) per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($7.9) million , or ($0.07) per basic and diluted common share, in Q2 last year

, or per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of , or per basic and diluted common share, in Q2 last year Cash and cash equivalents were $88.0 million at June 30, 2019 , compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018

at , compared to at IRD achieved record quarterly revenue of $14.8 million

WiLAN generated revenue of $24.7 million and Adjusted EBITDA $12.3 million

and Adjusted EBITDA Subsequent to quarter-end, VIZIYA signed significant software license agreements with two new customers

"Q2 saw the positive momentum from the prior two quarters continue with results driven by strong revenue at WiLAN and IRD, as well as positive Adjusted EBITDA from all three portfolio companies," said Doug Parker, President and CEO, Quarterhill. "As we have said in the past, revenue at WiLAN can be variable on a quarter-to-quarter basis and its financial performance should be viewed over a longer time frame. So far in 2019 we have seen the positive side of this variability as WiLAN has posted significant year-over-year gains on both a quarterly and year-to-date basis."

"We are well-capitalized to pursue our M&A-driven diversification strategy as we ended Q2 with just under $90.0 million on the balance sheet. This is a significant increase from year-end and primarily reflects the cash-generating capabilities of WiLAN and to a lesser extent the benefits of our recent restructurings and cost management efforts. While the top-end of our M&A funnel continues to expand, and we are seeing interesting tuck-in opportunities for our existing businesses, the M&A market is arguably at historic valuation highs. In this environment we will continue to remain patient capital allocators and will only buy assets that meet our disciplined acquisition criteria."

"Subsequent to quarter-end, VIZIYA signed two significant software license contracts in July. While revenue from the contracts will be recognized in Q3, the combined size of these deals was large enough to require us to adjust our contingency related to the VIZIYA earn-out in our Q2 statements. As we have spoken about previously, VIZIYA has multiple opportunities in its pipeline with significant revenue potential but that face longer sales cycles. While greater detail will be available with our Q3 reporting, these two transactions demonstrate the positive financial impact that can be felt when one or two of those larger opportunities are realized. Companies in traditional Enterprise Asset Management sectors, such as Mining, Metals and Energy, have faced a challenging business environment for several years, and we believe these agreements are testament to the operational and economical value that VIZIYA's solutions can deliver to its customer base."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 per common share payable on October 4, 2019, to shareholders of record on September 13, 2019.

Business Strategy and Segments

Quarterhill's acquisition strategy focuses primarily on financial metrics while remaining cognizant of broader technology and market trends as it builds a portfolio of businesses that are characterized as having recurring revenue, free cash flow and profitable growth potential. Driven by the execution of a proven and disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company seeks to enable shareholders to benefit from consolidation and convergence trends in today's technology industry.

Q2 and Year-to-Date 2019 Consolidated Financial Review

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 ("Q2 2019") were $42.4 million, compared to $20.4 million in Q2 2018, representing growth of 108%. Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 ("Year-to-Date") were $82.2 million, compared to $32.4 million in the same period last year, representing growth of 154%. For both Q2 2019 and the Year-to-Date period, the increase in revenue is due to growth at WiLAN and IRD, offset in part, by lower revenue at VIZIYA.

Gross margin for Q2 2019 was $20.5 million, or 48%, compared to $3.9 million, or 19%, in Q2 2018. Gross margin for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $40.6 million, or 49%, compared to $4.1 million, or 13%, in the same period last year. For both Q2 2019 and the Year-to-Date period, positive and increased gross margin is due to strong financial results from WiLAN and IRD, offset in part, by financial results at VIZIYA.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs, research and development costs, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and special charges. Q2 2019 operating expenses included a special charge of $10.6 million related to the earn-out payment in the VIZIYA acquisition. As a result of the significant licenses signed in July, VIZIYA is now expected to achieve its performance targets and earn more than 100% of the eligible earn-out payment. The Company has therefore revalued the contingent liability associated with the earn-out from $0.9 million to $11.6 million, leading to the $10.6 million special charge in Q2 2019. This liability will be retired no later than October 31, 2019, subject to the terms of the VIZIYA acquisition agreement, through the issuance of 3,647,417 Common Shares and cash consideration in the amount of approximately $7.1 million.

Excluding the $10.6 million special charge, operating expenses for Q2 2019 were $14.0 million, compared to $14.7 million in Q2 2018, and for the Year-to-Date period were $28.7 million, compared to $29.9 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased year-over-year due to the restructurings at IRD and WiLAN that took place in 2018, offset in part by a $0.4 million increase in R&D and a $0.5 million special charge in Q2 2019 related to the non-cash write-off of leasehold improvements resulting from the relocation of WiLAN to smaller, more cost effective facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2019 was $12.9 million compared to ($4.0) million in Q2 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $25.3 million compared to ($11.3) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019 reflects higher revenue from WiLAN and IRD, and a positive Adjusted EBITDA contribution from all three portfolio companies.

Net loss for Q2 2019 was ($4.5) million, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net loss of ($7.9) million or ($0.07) per basic and diluted Common Share in Q2 2018. Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was ($4.4) million, or ($0.04) per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to a net loss of ($19.9) million, or ($0.17) per basic and diluted Common Share, in the same period last year. Excluding the $10.6 million special charge related to the earn-out at VIZIYA, Quarterhill would have generated net income of $6.2 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, and $6.2 million, or $0.05 per basic and diluted share, in the Q2 2019 and Year-to-Date periods, respectively. Year-over-year, the Company's bottom-line improved primarily due to higher revenue at WiLAN and IRD combined with a lower cost base following the restructurings at those two companies in 2018.

Cash generated from operations in Q2 2019 was $34.0 million, compared to cash used in operations of ($2.4) million in Q2 2018. Cash generated from operations for the Year-to-Date period was $21.6 million, compared to cash used in operations of ($9.0) million in the same period last year. Cash from operations in Q2 2019 benefited from the strong performance at WiLAN and IRD as well as the collection of certain receivables tied to revenue generated in Q1 2019.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $88.0 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing, Intelligent Systems and Enterprise Software segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.



For the three months ended June 30, 2019



Licensing



Intelligent Systems



Enterprise Software



Corporate



Total

Revenues $ 24,743



$ 14,786



$ 2,827



$ -



$ 42,356

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

11,987





9,488





356





-





21,831





12,756





5,298





2,471





-





20,525

Selling, general and administrative expenses

465





2,584





1,444





2,157





6,650

Research and development expenses

-





617





620





-





1,237

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

30





292





36





4





362

Amortization of intangibles

3,516





940





757





-





5,213

Special charges

532





-





-





10,648





11,180

Results from operations

8,213





865





(386)





(12,809)





(4,117)

Finance income

(39)





(4)





-





(248)





(291)

Finance expense

-





233





1





1





235

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(176)





55





15





186





80

Other income

(3)





(177)





-





-





(180)

Income (loss) before taxes

8,431





758





(402)





(12,748)





(3,961)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

40





(49)





1





-





(8)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,900





(362)





(175)





(846)





517

Income tax expense (recovery)

1,940





(411)





(174)





(846)





509

Net income (loss) $ 6,491



$ 1,169



$ (228)



$ (11,902)



$ (4,470)









































Adjusted EBITDA

12,302





2,124





422





(1,982)





12,866









































Other reconciling items:





































Stock-based compensation

11





27





15





175





228





For the six months ended June 30, 2019



Licensing



Intelligent Systems



Enterprise Software



Corporate



Total

Revenues $ 52,868



$ 24,124



$ 5,202



$ -



$ 82,194

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

24,776





16,185





663





-





41,624





28,092





7,939





4,539





-





40,570

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,025





5,090





3,018





4,104





13,237

Research and development expenses

-





1,208





1,208





-





2,416

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

71





594





67





8





740

Amortization of intangibles

7,044





1,886





1,514





-





10,444

Special charges

1,829





-





-





10,648





12,477

Results from operations

18,123





(839)





(1,268)





(14,760)





1,256

Finance income

(57)





(6)





-





(430)





(493)

Finance expense

-





276





2





1





279

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(368)





247





48





395





322

Other income

(3)





(251)





-





-





(254)

Income (loss) before taxes

18,551





(1,105)





(1,318)





(14,726)





1,402

Current income tax expense

3,947





85





1





-





4,033

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

3,848





(957)





(503)





(578)





1,810

Income tax expense (recovery)

7,795





(872)





(502)





(578)





5,843

Net income (loss) $ 10,756



$ (233)



$ (816)



$ (14,148)



$ (4,441)









































Adjusted EBITDA

27,057





1,698





342





(3,771)





25,326









































Other reconciling items:





































Stock-based compensation

(10)





57





29





333





409





For the three months ended June 30, 2018



Licensing



Intelligent Systems



Enterprise Software



Corporate



Total

Revenues $ 3,976



$ 12,659



$ 3,762



$ -



$ 20,397

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

8,015





8,083





441





-





16,539





(4,039)





4,576





3,321





-





3,858

Selling, general and administrative expenses

607





2,713





1,733





1,983





7,036

Research and development expenses

-





510





343





-





853

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

72





284





30





2





388

Amortization of intangibles

4,714





971





757





-





6,442

Results from operations

(9,432)





98





458





(1,985)





(10,861)

Finance income

-





(6)





-





(185)





(191)

Finance expense

1





36





3





-





40

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

257





(124)





28





(196)





(35)

Other income

-





(387)





(192)





-





(579)

Income (loss) before taxes

(9,690)





579





619





(1,604)





(10,096)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

121





190





(95)





1





217

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(3,422)





(66)





(247)





1,287





(2,448)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(3,301)





124





(342)





1,288





(2,231)

Net income (loss) $ (6,389)



$ 455



$ 961



$ (2,892)



$ (7,865)









































Adjusted EBITDA

(4,641)





1,486





1,276





(2,072)





(3,951)









































Other reconciling items:





































Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-





61





21





-





82

Stock-based compensation

5





72





10





(89)





(2)





For the six months ended June 30, 2018



Licensing



Intelligent Systems



Enterprise Software



Corporate



Total

Revenues $ 5,743



$ 20,071



$ 6,592



$ -



$ 32,406

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

13,920





13,581





772





-





28,273





(8,177)





6,490





5,820





-





4,133

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,238





5,286





3,302





4,263





14,089

Research and development expenses

-





1,059





733





-





1,792

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

147





574





59





3





783

Amortization of intangibles

9,716





1,963





1,514





-





13,193

Results from operations

(19,278)





(2,392)





212





(4,266)





(25,724)

Finance income

-





(7)





-





(375)





(382)

Finance expense

1





72





6





-





79

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

557





(272)





19





(469)





(165)

Other income

-





(637)





(269)





-





(906)

Income (loss) before taxes

(19,836)





(1,548)





456





(3,422)





(24,350)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

225





199





(529)





1





(104)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(4,825)





(634)





(485)





1,608





(4,336)

Income tax expense (recovery)

(4,600)





(435)





(1,014)





1,609





(4,440)

Net income (loss) $ (15,236)



$ (1,113)



$ 1,470



$ (5,031)



$ (19,910)









































Adjusted EBITDA

(9,404)





449





1,943





(4,276)





(11,288)









































Other reconciling items:





































Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-





158





148





-





306

Stock-based compensation

11





146





10





(13)





154



Conference Call and Webcast

Non-GAAP Disclosure*

Quarterhill follows U.S. GAAP in preparing its interim and annual financial statements. We use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) the effects of fair value step up in inventory acquired; (viii) stock based compensation; (ix) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and * equity in income and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Quarterhill management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOT A MEASURE OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNDER U.S. GAAP. IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY STANDARDIZED MEANING PRESCRIBED BY U.S. GAAP AND IS THEREFORE UNLIKELY TO BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES USED BY OTHER COMPANIES. ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO NET INCOME AND CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS AS DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. GAAP OR AS A MEASURE OF LIQUIDITY.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 28, 2019 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com and as part of Quarterhill's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



































Three months ended June 30,



Six months ended June 30,



2019



2018



2019



2018

Revenues $ 42,356



$ 20,397



$ 82,194



$ 32,406

Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

21,831





16,539





41,624





28,273





20,525





3,858





40,570





4,133

Operating expenses





























Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,650





7,036





13,237





14,089

Research and development expenses

1,237





853





2,416





1,792

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

362





388





740





783

Amortization of intangibles

5,213





6,442





10,444





13,193

Special charges

11,180





-





12,477





-





24,642





14,719





39,314





29,857

Results from operations

(4,117)





(10,861)





1,256





(25,724)

































Finance income

(291)





(191)





(493)





(382)

Finance expense

235





40





279





79

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

80





(35)





322





(165)

Other income

(180)





(579)





(254)





(906)

Income (loss) before taxes

(3,961)





(10,096)





1,402





(24,350)

































Current income tax expense (recovery)

(8)





217





4,033





(104)

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

517





(2,448)





1,810





(4,336)

Income tax expense (recovery)

509





(2,231)





5,843





(4,440)

Net loss $ (4,470)



$ (7,865)



$ (4,441)



$ (19,910)

































Net loss per share





























Basic and fully diluted $ (0.04)



$ (0.07)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.17)

































Weighted average number of common shares





























Basic

118,817,466





118,779,445





118,817,466





118,719,182

Fully diluted

118,817,466





118,779,445





118,817,466





118,719,182

