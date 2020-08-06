Quarterhill Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Quarterhill Inc.

Aug 06, 2020, 06:32 ET

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $16.8 million, including recurring revenue of $5.6 million
  • Adjusted EBITDA* was ($2.0) million
  • Net income was $9.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, which included a $17.7 million gain on the sale of VIZIYA
  • Cash used in continuing operations was ($4.3) million
  • Cash and equivalents were $143.1 million at June 30, 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

  • Appointed Mr. Paul Hill as President and CEO of Quarterhill, effective June 1st
  • Completed the sale of VIZIYA for total cash proceeds of $49.4 million
  • A Final Judgment was issued in WiLAN's case against Apple for US$108.98 million
  • Announced a Substantial Issuer Bid and subsequently completed it on July 7th, returning $5.8 million to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares
  • Appointed Mr. Paul Hill and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors
  • Appointed Mr. Rish Malhotra as President and CEO of International Road Dynamics ("IRD"), effective June 1st
  • Announced today a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 10%, or 11.3 million, of the Company's common shares in the public float for a twelve-month period ending August 9, 2021

"Q2 had several positive operational developments including the previously announced sale of VIZIYA for a significant gain, the Final Judgment in WiLAN's case versus Apple for US$108.98 million, and the return of $5.8 million to shareholders via the Substantial Issuer Bid that was completed in mid-July," said Paul Hill, President & CEO of Quarterhill. "Today we announced the next step in our 'return of capital' commitment to shareholders with the launch of a Normal Course Issuer Bid to purchase up to 11.3 million of our shares over the next twelve months."

"Financial results in the quarter reflect both the steady performance at IRD and the variability in the business model at WiLAN, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on both businesses. At WiLAN, the COVID-19 impact was related to certain court closures in the U.S. as well as the inability to hold face-to-face meetings to conclude agreements. WiLAN's fundamentals remain in place and it continues to advance its pipeline despite the pandemic, although some deals may be delayed as was the case with certain opportunities we had expected to close in Q2 that were pushed out. These are not lost opportunities and they remain in our plan for completion. As we've said in the past, at WiLAN, performance over a longer time frame is a more accurate gauge of its potential compared to its quarterly business results. Case in point, while WiLAN had negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q2, it has had positive Adjusted EBITDA in five of the past seven quarters."

"At IRD, some impact from COVID-19 was felt in the quarter, but overall, the business continues to generate solid margins and results, and its prospects remain strong with both order backlog and order intake high and near record levels. On June 1, we announced Rish Malholtra would be taking over as CEO at IRD in a planned succession. Rish has deep knowledge of the Intelligent Transportation Systems, or ITS, industry and he has led many of the key functions at IRD during his tenure. These are exciting times at IRD and it is expected to play a significant role in our strategy going forward." 

"While not a radical departure from Quarterhill's strategy of recent years, our go-forward strategy has a sharper focus. Foremost, the strategy involves executing on a M&A plan. While the M&A strategy was previously on hold, when I joined in June, we began discussions around how we could leverage the strong cash position of the business and the cash flow generating potential of our portfolio companies to drive long-term shareholder value. Ultimately that discussion coalesced around a strategy intended to drive organic growth from our existing businesses and M&A-related growth focused on the IRD business and the opportunities in the ITS market."

"The ITS market has attractive growth and market dynamics with reasonable valuations and IRD is an established and well-respected player in this market, which helps differentiate us as an acquirer. IRD serves as a well-run growth-oriented platform that acquisitions can be integrated into, which also opens up the prospect of greater revenue and cost synergies. As the broader ITS industry becomes more connected, we also believe there is an opportunity to leverage WiLAN's deep technological expertise; in particular in 5G, which may become a critical enabling technology for ITS in the future."

Mr. Hill concluded: "I will discuss our strategy in more detail on our conference call this morning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include accompanying slides that can be viewed via the webcast." 

Subsequent Event - Normal Course Issuer Bid
In a separate press release issued today, Quarterhill announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a new Normal Course Issuer Bid. The notice provides that Quarterhill may, during the 12-month period commencing August 10, 2020 and ending August 9, 2021, purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange up to 11.3 million common shares in total, being approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares in the public float. For full details regarding the Normal Course Issuer Bid, please see Quarterhill's related press release also issued today.

Approval of Eligible Dividend
The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on October 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2020.

Q2 2020 and Year-to-date Consolidated Financial Review
Financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The current quarter and year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020") were $16.8 million, compared to $52.9 million in Q2 2019. Consolidated revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 ("YTD 2020") were $38.4 million, compared to $102.7 million in the same period last year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Revenue was lower in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in the prior year periods.

Recurring revenue for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $5.6 million and $9.5 million, compared to $6.0 million and $11.7 million in the same periods last year. Certain revenues characterized as recurring have a timing component to them and are recognized when the related work is completed. As such, the decrease in recurring revenue in 2020 is primarily a timing-based issue and does not reflect lower renewal or retention rates.

Gross margin for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was 25% and 30%, compared to 46% and 47% in the same periods last year. Gross margin was lower in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to lower revenue at WiLAN as described above, offset in part by higher gross margin at IRD. IRD and WiLAN's cost of sales benefited by $0.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, via the Government of Canada's Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and special charges. For Q2 2020, Quarterhill had special charges of $0.7 million compared to $15.0 million in Q2 2019. YTD 2020, special charges were $0.9 million compared to $16.7 million in the same period last year. 

Excluding special charges, operating expenses for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods were $11.9 million and $24.3 million, compared to $14.0 million and $27.9 million in the same periods last year. Operating expenses were lower in 2020 due primarily to lower SG&A and R&D and a CEWS benefit at IRD of $0.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was ($2.0) million and ($1.8) million, compared to $17.1 million and $34.2 million in the same periods last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the lower revenue at WiLAN, offset in part, by higher Adjusted EBITDA at IRD and lower corporate expenses.

Net income for Q2 2020 was $9.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($5.9) million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted common share, in Q2 2019. Net income for the YTD 2020 period was $4.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted common share, in the same period last year. Net income in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was driven primarily by net income from discontinued operations of $14.5 million and $14.3 million, respectively, which included a $17.7 million gain on the sale of VIZIYA in Q2 2020. 

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was ($4.3) million and $5.4 million, compared to $45.0 million and $29.2 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $143.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. The Company had debt of $7.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing and Intelligent Systems segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.

Segmented statements of (loss) income for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are included below: 


For the Three months ended June 30, 2020

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Licensing

Intelligent
Systems

Corporate

Total

Revenues



License

$

68

$


$


$

68

Systems


11,138


11,138

Recurring

252

5,366


5,618

320

16,504


16,824

Direct cost of revenues

3,062

9,594


12,656

Gross profit

(2,742)

6,910


4,168

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

63

159

15

237

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

16

225

6

247

Amortization of intangibles

3,588

1,260


4,848

Selling, general and administrative expenses

746

2,333

2,747

5,826

Research and development expenses


555


555

Impairment losses of intangible assets

233



233

Special charges


659


659

Results from operations

(7,388)

1,719

(2,768)

(8,437)

Finance income

(22)

(6)

(132)

(160)

Finance expense

38

74

6

118

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

342

(235)

(110)

(3)

Other income


(431)


(431)

(Loss) income before taxes

(7,746)

2,317

(2,532)

(7,961)

Current income tax expense

56

22


78

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(4,582)

167

1,363

(3,052)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(4,526)

189

1,363

(2,974)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(3,220)

$

2,128

$

(3,895)

$

(4,987)





Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,419)

$

4,041

$

(2,614)

$

(1,992)





For the Six months ended June 30, 2020

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Licensing

Intelligent
Systems

Corporate

Total

Revenues



License

$

9,817

$


$


$

9,817

Systems


19,141


19,141

Recurring

703

8,776


9,479

10,520

27,917


38,437

Direct cost of revenues

8,831

18,012


26,843

Gross profit

1,689

9,905


11,594

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

124

327

30

481

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

32

428

11

471

Amortization of intangibles

7,071

2,519


9,590

Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,724

5,817

4,580

12,121

Research and development expenses


1,424


1,424

Impairment losses of intangible assets

233



233

Special charges


659

213

872

Results from operations

(7,495)

(1,269)

(4,834)

(13,598)

Finance income

(122)

(7)

(253)

(382)

Finance expense

78

125

11

214

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

1,596

(929)

(1,252)

(585)

Other income


(809)


(809)

(Loss) income before taxes

(9,047)

351

(3,340)

(12,036)

Current income tax expense

1,242

102


1,344

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(5,971)

(608)

3,098

(3,481)

Income tax (recovery) expense

(4,729)

(506)

3,098

(2,137)

Net (loss) income from continuing operations

$

(4,318)

$

857

$

(6,438)

$

(9,899)





Adjusted EBITDA

$

64

$

2,709

$

(4,528)

$

(1,755)





For the Three months ended June 30, 2019

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Licensing

Intelligent
Systems

Corporate

Total

Revenues



License

$

32,807

$


$


$

32,807

Systems


14,035


14,035

Recurring

292

5,744


6,036

$

33,099

$

19,779

$


$

52,878

Direct cost of revenues

16,035

12,692


28,727

Gross profit

17,064

7,087


24,151

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

82

182

15

279

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

40

391

5

436

Amortization of intangibles

4,703

1,257


5,960

Selling, general and administrative expenses

451

3,255

2,869

6,575

Research and development expenses


779


779

Special charges

711


14,244

14,955

Results from operations

11,077

1,223

(17,133)

(4,833)

Finance income

(52)

(5)

(332)

(389)

Finance expense

10

349

5

364

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(236)

74

249

87

Other income

(4)

(237)


(241)

Income (loss) before taxes

11,359

1,042

(17,055)

(4,654)

Current income tax expense (recovery)

54

(19)


35

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

2,564

(489)

(1,132)

943

Income tax expense (recovery)

2,618

(508)

(1,132)

978

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

8,741

$

1,550

$

(15,923)

$

(5,632)





Adjusted EBITDA

16,628

3,089

(2,635)

17,082





For the Six months ended June 30, 2019

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Licensing

Intelligent
Systems

Corporate

Total

Revenues



License

$

69,527

$


$


$

69,527

Systems


21,483


21,483

Recurring

963

10,711


11,674

$

70,490

$

32,194

$


$

102,684

Direct cost of revenues

33,038

21,596


54,634

Gross profit

37,452

10,598


48,050

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

381

355

30

766

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

95

793

10

898

Amortization of intangibles

9,394

2,515


11,909

Selling, general and administrative expenses

983

6,395

5,441

12,819

Research and development expenses


1,517


1,517

Special charges

2,435


14,244

16,679

Results from operations

24,164

(977)

(19,725)

3,462

Finance income

(76)

(8)

(574)

(658)

Finance expense

14

443

8

465

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(491)

329

527

365

Other income

(4)

(335)


(339)

Income (loss) before taxes

24,721

(1,406)

(19,686)

3,629

Current income tax expense

5,248

207


5,455

Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

5,129

(1,285)

(777)

3,067

Income tax expense (recovery)

10,377

(1,078)

(777)

8,522

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

$

14,344

$

(328)

$

(18,909)

$

(4,893)





Adjusted EBITDA

$

36,456

$

2,761

$

(4,996)

$

34,221

Non-IFRS Disclosure
Quarterhill has  historically  used  a  set  of  metrics  when  evaluating  our  operational  and  financial  performance.  We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this  press release,  which  are  not  recognized  under  IFRS  and  have  no  standardized  meaning  prescribed  by  IFRS.  These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of  deleted  deferred  revenue;  (vii)  stock-based  compensation;  (viii)  foreign  exchange  (gain)  loss;  and  (ix)  equity  in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income and (Loss)

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Revenues


License

$

68

$

32,807

$

9,817

$

69,527

Systems

11,138

14,035

19,141

21,483

Recurring

5,618

6,036

9,479

11,674

16,824

52,878

38,437

102,684

Direct cost of revenues



License

3,063

16,035

8,803

33,038

Systems

6,594

9,181

12,574

14,224

Recurring

2,999

3,511

5,466

7,372

12,656

28,727

26,843

54,634

Gross profit

4,168

24,151

11,594

48,050

Operating expenses



Depreciation of right-of-use assets

237

279

481

766

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

247

436

471

898

Amortization of intangibles

4,848

5,960

9,590

11,909

Selling, general and administrative expenses

5,826

6,575

12,121

12,819

Research and development expenses

555

779

1,424

1,517

Impairment losses on intangibles

233


233

Special charges

659

14,955

872

16,679

12,605

28,984

25,192

44,588

Results from operations

(8,437)

(4,833)

(13,598)

3,462

Finance income

(160)

(389)

(382)

(658)

Finance expense

118

364

214

465

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3)

87

(585)

365

Other income

(431)

(241)

(809)

(339)

(Loss) income before taxes

(7,961)

(4,654)

(12,036)

3,629

Current income tax expense

78

35

1,344

5,455

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(3,052)

943

(3,481)

3,067

Income tax (recovery) expense

(2,974)

978

(2,137)

8,522


Net loss from continuing operations

$

(4,987)

$

(5,632)

(9,899)

(4,893)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

$

14,455

$

(306)

14,255

(1,092)

Net income (loss)

$

9,468

$

(5,938)

4,356

(5,985)

Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):

 Foreign currency translation adjustment

$(11,188)

$(4,290)

9,875

(8,869)

 Comprehensive (loss) income

$(1,720)

$(10,228)

14,231

(14,854)







Net income (loss) per share





From continuing operations

$(0.04)

$(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.04)

From discontinued operations

$0.12

$0.00

0.12

(0.01)

Net income (loss) per share - Basic

$0.08

$(0.05)

0.04

(0.05)







From continuing operations

$(0.04)

$(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.04)

From discontinued operations

$0.12

$0.00

0.12

(0.01)

Net income (loss) per share - Diluted

$0.08

$(0.05)

0.04

(0.05)

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)




As at

June 30, 2020

December 31, 2019

January 1, 2019

Current assets


Cash and cash equivalents

$

141,515

$

87,870

$

87,029

Short-term investments

1,551

1,550

1,551

Restricted short-term investments



2,995

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts)

11,858

42,925

14,719

Other current assets

218

108

124

Unbilled revenue

11,260

8,965

5,432

Income taxes receivable

353

137

270

Inventories (net of obsolescence)

10,242

8,570

8,114

Prepaid expenses and deposits

3,287

2,242

2,927

180,284

152,367

123,161

Non-current assets


Accounts receivable

682

3,846

565

Right-of-use assets

3,906

4,502

3,972

Property, plant and equipment

2,941

2,826

3,614

Intangible assets

70,760

89,534

119,015

Investment in joint venture

6,210

5,233

5,203

Deferred income tax assets

36,877

33,270

36,948

Goodwill

17,274

32,977

34,446

138,650

172,188

203,763

TOTAL ASSETS

$

318,934

$

324,555

$

326,924




Liabilities


Current liabilities


Bank indebtedness

$

7,036

$

4,026

$

3,537

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12,106

25,755

24,644

Dividends payable

1,462


Income taxes payable

285

203

Current portion of lease liabilities

884

998

1,120

Contingent liabilities



1,265

Current portion of deferred revenue

4,544

8,638

6,357

Current portion of long-term debt

41

59

407

26,358

39,679

37,330

Non-current liabilities


Deferred revenue

1,522

1,513

1,954

Long-term lease liabilities

3,002

3,550

2,604

Long-term debt

285

271

236

Deferred income tax liabilities


3,297

5,905

4,809

8,631

10,699

TOTAL LIABILITIES

$

31,167

$

48,310

$

48,029




Shareholders' equity


Capital stock

$

570,591

$

570,553

$

570,553

Contributed surplus

32,207

32,011

31,252

Accumulated other comprehensive income

20,811

10,936

22,112

Deficit

(335,842)

(337,255)

(345,022)

287,767

276,245

278,895

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

318,934

$

324,555

$

326,924

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)


Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Cash generated from (used in) Operations




Net loss from continuing operations

$

(4,987)

$

(5,632)

$

(9,899)

$

(4,893)

Non-cash items



Stock-based compensation expense

221

285

196

507

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

237

279

481

766

Interest expense on lease liabilities

56

54

112

103

Depreciation and amortization

5,095

6,396

10,061

12,807

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(478)

(45)

(194)

(127)

Equity in earnings from joint venture

(431)

(241)

(809)

(339)

Impairment losses on intangibles

233


233

(Gain) loss on disposal of assets

(6)

785

(10)

785

Deferred income tax (recovery) expense

(3,052)

943

(3,481)

3,067

Long-term accounts receivable




(85)

Embedded derivatives

121

39

(101)

132

Contingent consideration adjustment


14,244


14,244

Changes in non-cash working capital balances



Accounts receivable

5,949

36,744

26,559

1,697

Unbilled revenue

(2,762)

(3,027)

(2,026)

(3,504)

Income taxes receivable

(252)

(72)

(209)

195

Inventories

(1,952)

(213)

(1,340)

(185)

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(1,474)

(278)

(1,296)

(4)

Deferred revenue

(539)

(771)

(52)

(331)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(282)

(4,423)

(12,911)

4,269

Income taxes payable

45

(35)

92

49

Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations

(4,258)

45,032

5,406

29,153

Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

(2,478)

928

(3,075)

869

Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities

(6,736)

45,960

2,331

30,022

Financing



Dividends paid


(1,473)

(1,481)

(2,975)

Bank indebtedness

4,796

2,467

2,984

2,566

Payment of lease liabilities

(271)

(420)

(586)

(871)

Repayment of long-term debt

(13)

(276)

(120)

(300)

Exercise of stock options

14


14

Common shares issued from Performance Stock Units



24

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations

4,526

298

835

(1,580)

Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations


(8)


(19)

Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities

4,526

290

835

(1,599)

Investing



Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary

49,400


49,400

Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary

(1,825)


(1,825)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

12


16

Purchase of property and equipment

(586)

(381)

(887)

(499)

Purchase of intangibles

(8)

(98)

(25)

(125)

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations

46,993

(479)

46,679

(624)

Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

(11)

(31)

(81)

(123)

Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities

46,982

(510)

46,598

(747)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency

(4,853)

(1,951)

3,881

(3,622)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

39,919

43,789

53,645

24,054

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

101,596

67,294

87,870

87,029

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$

141,515

$

111,083

141,515

111,083

Quarterhill Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity

For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019

(In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
Income

Deficit

Total Equity

January 1, 2019

$

570,553

$

31,252

$

22,112

$

(345,022)

$

278,895






Net loss




(5,985)

(5,985)

Other comprehensive loss



(8,869)


(8,869)

Stock-based compensation expense


507



507

Dividends declared




(2,975)

(2,975)

June 30, 2019

570,553

31,759

13,243

(353,982)

261,573


















January 1, 2020

$

570,553

$

32,011

$

10,936

$

(337,255)

$

276,245






Net income


$

4,356

$

4,356

Other comprehensive income

$

9,875

$

9,875

Stock-based compensation expense

196


196

Exercise of options

14



14

Common shares issued from performance stock units

24



24

Dividends declared


(2,943)

(2,943)

June 30, 2020

570,591

32,207

20,811

(335,842)

287,767

Quarterhill Inc.

Reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(4,987)

$

(0.04)

$

(5,632)

$

(0.05)










Adjusted for:







Income tax (recovery) expense

(2,974)

(0.03)

978

0.01

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(3)


87

Finance expense

118


364

Finance income

(160)


(389)

Special charges

659

0.01

14,955

0.13

Impairment losses on intangible assets

233



Amortization of intangibles

4,848

0.04

5,960

0.05

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

247


436

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

237


279

Stock based compensation expense

221


285

Other income

(431)


(241)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,992)

$

(0.02)

$

17,082

$

0.14









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic

118,861,166

11,817,466

Quarterhill Inc.

Reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)


Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(9,899)

$

(0.08)

$

(4,893)

$

(0.04)





Adjusted for:



Income tax (recovery) expense

(2,137)

(0.02)

8,522

0.07

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(585)


365

Finance expense

214


465

Finance income

(382)


(658)

(0.01)

Special charges

872

0.01

16,679

0.14

Impairment losses on intangible assets

233



Amortization of intangibles

9,590

0.08

11,909

0.10

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

471


898

0.01

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

481


766

0.01

Stock based compensation expense

196


507

Other income

(809)

(0.01)

(339)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(1,755)

$

(0.02)

$

34,221

$

0.28





Weighted average number of Common Shares



Basic

118,861,166

11,817,466

