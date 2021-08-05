Quarterhill Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

Consolidated Revenue was $18.9 million

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA 1 was ($3.0) million . The Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") segment generated $2.7 million of positive Adjusted EBITDA

was . The Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") segment generated of positive Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated cash generated from operations was $1.7 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $122.7 million at June 30, 2021

at Working capital was $138.5 million at June 30, 2021

at Acquired VDS GmbH ("VDS"), a German Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") provider of high precision traffic monitoring devices

Ongoing integration of Sensor Line (acquired in January 2021 ) and VDS, which has already led to revenue and cost synergies

"In Q2, we continued to make progress on our M&A strategy acquiring VDS, which was our second acquisition of the year," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "The two acquisitions were tuck-ins for our wholly-owned subsidiary International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD") and the integration of both companies is going very well. Already, we are generating new revenue opportunities, realizing cost synergies and laying the groundwork for IRD's further expansion into Europe. Looking out through the remainder of the year, we have a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities of all sizes and are intent on completing more transactions, with a particular focus right now on larger sized deals."

"On the operational front, IRD delivered solid revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and the two tuck-in acquisitions demonstrate the global platform potential of the business and their ability to identify, acquire, integrate and grow acquired companies. Our other wholly-owned subsidiary, WiLAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), has generated licensing activity year-to-date despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall, its financial results so far in 2021 reflect the episodic nature of the IP industry business model. On an annual basis, WiLAN has historically delivered significant cash flows and we continue to expect that for 2021. This means we are looking for a strong second half from the business and we remain encouraged by the pipeline of opportunities the team is working on."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the respective comparison periods have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results in 2020 during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The 2020 operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net loss from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business, and ITS, reflecting the IRD business. Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were $18.9 million, compared to $16.8 million in Q2 2020. Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 ("YTD 2021") were $38.2 million, compared to $38.4 million in the same period last year. Revenue at IRD increased in Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 due primarily to the two acquisitions completed in 2021 as well as resilience in its core business, which has performed well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. WiLAN's revenue increased in Q2 2021 and was lower in the YTD 2021 period compared to the respective periods in the prior year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Despite headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, WiLAN continues to show it can complete licensing agreements in a challenging environment and a stronger second half to 2021 is expected as pandemic-related restrictions ease.

Gross margin for Q2 2021 was 18% compared to 25% in Q2 2020. Gross margin for the YTD 2021 period was 26% compared to 30% in the same period last year. Gross margin at IRD was 37% in Q2 2021 compared to 42% in Q2 2020, and for the YTD 2021 period was 39%, compared to 35% in the same period last year. IRD margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature of projects underway during the period and the related margin profile. WiLAN gross margins decreased in the quarter and YTD period primarily due to higher litigation and contingent legal and partner costs compared to the same periods last year.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and special charges. Operating expenses for Q2 2021 were $12.2 million compared to $12.6 million in Q2 2020. Operating expenses for the YTD 2021 period were $24.7 million compared to $25.2 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses were lower for the quarterly and YTD 2021 periods primarily due to lower amortization of intangibles and special charges, which were offset, in part, by the addition of expenses from the acquired ITS companies.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was ($3.0) million compared to ($2.0) million in Q2 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the YTD 2021 period was ($3.4) million compared to ($1.8) million in the same period last year. IRD generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million in Q2 2021 and $4.1 million for the YTD 2021 period. WiLAN's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was ($3.9) million and for the YTD 2021 period was ($2.7) million.

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for Q2 2021 was $1.7 million compared to ($4.3) million in Q2 2020. Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the YTD 2021 period was ($4.1) million compared to $5.4 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $122.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $141.3 million at December 31, 2020. Working capital at June 30, 2021, was $138.5 million compared to $159.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479850&tp_key=3c86cac3c6

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.664.6392 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.416.764.8659 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 365 days at:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1479850&tp_key=3c86cac3c6

Telephone replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on May 13, 2021 at: 1.888.390.0541 (Toll Free North America) or 1.416.764.8677 (International).The telephone replay requires the passcode 353765.

1Non-IFRS Disclosure

Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on acquisition, management and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") and innovation and licensing industries. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc. Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30, CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues















Licensing

$ 1,750



$ 320



$ 9,598



$ 10,520 Intelligent Transportation Systems

17,125



16,504



28,593



27,917



18,875



16,824



38,191



38,437 Direct cost of revenues















Licensing

4,854



3,062



10,723



8,830 Intelligent Transportation Systems

10,711



9,594



17,521



18,013



15,565



12,656



28,244



26,843 Gross profit

3,310



4,168



9,947



11,594 Operating expenses















Depreciation of right-of-use assets

304



237



583



481 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

256



247



489



471 Amortization of intangible assets

4,351



4,848



8,838



9,590 Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,336



5,826



13,411



12,121 Research and development expenses

579



555



973



1,424 Impairment losses on intangible assets

—



233



—



233 Special charges

343



659



382



872



12,169



12,605



24,676



25,192 Results from operations

(8,859)



(8,437)



(14,729)



(13,598) Finance income

(33)



(160)



(54)



(382) Finance expense

112



118



181



214 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

107



(3)



(18)



(585) Other income

(556)



(431)



(1,186)



(809) Loss before taxes

(8,489)



(7,961)



(13,652)



(12,036)

















Current income tax expense

230



78



774



1,344 Deferred income tax recovery

(2,343)



(3,052)



(3,763)



(3,481) Income tax recovery

(2,113)



(2,974)



(2,989)



(2,137)

















Net loss from continuing operations

(6,376)



(4,987)



(10,663)



(9,899) Net income from discontinued operations

—



14,455



—



14,255 Net (loss) income

$ (6,376)



$ 9,468



$ (10,663)



$ 4,356

















Other comprehensive (loss) income that may be

reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:















Foreign currency translation adjustment

(3,112)



(11,188)



(6,846)



9,875 Comprehensive (loss) income

$ (9,488)



$ (1,720)



$ (17,509)



$ 14,231

















(Loss) income per share















From continuing operations

$ (0.06)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08) From discontinued operations

—



0.12



—

0.12 (Loss) income per share - Basic

$ (0.06)



$ 0.08



$ (0.09)



$ 0.04 From continuing operations

$ (0.06)



$ (0.04)



$ (0.09)



$ (0.08) From discontinued operations

—



0.12



—

0.12 (Loss) income per share - Diluted

$ (0.06)



$ 0.08



$ (0.09)



$ 0.04

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)



(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

















As at

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 119,863



$ 135,700 Short-term investments

2,848



5,550 Restricted short-term investments

3,025



— Accounts receivable

12,298



13,747 Unbilled revenue

10,922



13,549 Income taxes recoverable

239



264 Inventories (net of obsolescence)

10,971



9,068 Prepaid expenses and deposits

3,537



8,264



163,703



186,142 Non-current assets







Accounts receivable

494



506 Prepaid expenses and deposits

534



338 Right-of-use assets, net

4,484



3,780 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,844



2,783 Intangible assets, net

53,405



59,261 Investment in joint venture

7,776



6,704 Deferred income tax assets

30,045



28,202 Goodwill

19,096



16,093



118,678



117,667 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 282,381



$ 303,809









Liabilities







Current liabilities







Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 17,105



$ 20,038 Income taxes payable

892



631 Current portion of lease liabilities

1,332



1,012 Current portion of deferred revenue

5,909



4,800



25,238



26,481 Non-current liabilities







Deferred revenue

3,096



2,573 Long-term lease liabilities

3,157



2,747 Deferred income tax liabilities

—



78



6,253



5,398 TOTAL LIABILITIES

31,491



31,879









Shareholders' equity







Capital stock

543,977



547,537 Contributed surplus

49,133



46,250 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,265)



3,581 Deficit

(338,955)



(325,438)



250,890



271,930 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 282,381



$ 303,809

Quarterhill Inc.















Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian Dollars)





















Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Cash generated from (used in) operations















Net loss from continuing operations

$ (6,376)



$ (4,987)



$ (10,663)



$ (9,899) Non-cash items















Stock-based compensation expense

586



221



1,010



196 Depreciation of right-of-use assets

304



237



583



481 Interest expense on lease liabilities

34



56



84



112 Depreciation and amortization

4,607



5,095



9,327



10,061 Foreign exchange gain (loss)

78



(478)



(18)



(194) Equity in earnings from joint venture

(557)



(431)



(1,187)



(809) Gain on disposal of intangible assets

(53)



—



—



— Impairment losses on intangible assets

—



233



—



233 Gain on disposal of assets

—



(6)



—



(10) Deferred income tax recovery

(2,343)



(3,052)



(3,763)



(3,481) Long-term accounts receivable

12



—



12



— Embedded derivatives

(1)



121



5



(101) Changes in non-cash working capital balances

5,454



(1,267)



481



8,817 Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations

1,745



(4,258)



(4,129)



5,406 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

—



(2,478)



—



(3,075) Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

1,745



(6,736)



(4,129)



2,331 Financing















Dividends paid

(1,473)



—



(2,854)



(1,481) Bank indebtedness

—



4,796



—



2,984 Payment of lease liabilities

(269)



(271)



(562)



(586) Repayment of long-term debt

—



(13)



—



(120) Exercise of stock options

—



14



—



14 Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(1,741)



—



(2,065)



— Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of

options

57



—



234



— Common shares issued from performance stock units

—



—



—



24 Cash (used in) generated from continuing

operations

financing activities

(3,426)



4,526



(5,247)



835 Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(3,426)



4,526



(5,247)



835 Investing















Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary

—



49,400



—



49,400 Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary

—



(1,825)



—



(1,825) Proceeds from short-term investments

3,000



—



3,000



— Purchase of restricted short-term investments

(3,025)



—



(3,025)



— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

—



12



—



16 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(51)



(586)



(88)



(887) Acquisition of business, VDS

(2,780)



—



(2,780)



— Purchase of intangibles

—



(8)



—



(25) Cash (used in) generated from continuing

operations investing activities

(2,856)



46,993



(2,893)



46,679 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations

—



(11)



—



(81) Net cash (used in) generated from

investing activities

(2,856)



46,982



(2,893)



46,598 Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currency

(2,037)



(4,853)



(3,568)



3,881 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,574)



39,919



(15,837)



53,645 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

126,437



101,596



135,700



87,870 Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$ 119,863



$ 141,515



$ 119,863



$ 141,515

Quarterhill Inc.









Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)













Capital Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

(Loss) Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity January 1, 2020 $ 570,553

$ 32,011

$ 10,936

$ (338,297)

$ 275,203











Net income —

—

—

4,356

4,356 Other comprehensive income —

—

9,875

—

9,875 Stock-based compensation

expense —

196

—

—

196 Exercise of options 14

—

—

—

14 Common shares issued from

performance stock units 24

—

—

—

24 Dividends declared —

—

—

(2,943)

(2,943) June 30, 2020 $ 570,591

$ 32,207

$ 20,811

$ (336,884)

$ 286,725











January 1, 2021 $ 547,537

$ 46,250

$ 3,581

$ (325,438)

$ 271,930











Net loss —

—

—

(10,663)

(10,663) Repurchase of shares for

cancellation (4,027)

1,962

—

—

(2,065) Other comprehensive loss —

—

(6,846)

—

(6,846) Stock-based compensation

expense

1,010

—

—

1,010 Exercise of options 331

(97)

—

—

234 Common shares issued from

restricted stock units 124

20

—

—

144 Common shares issued from

performance stock units 12

(12)

—

—

— Dividends declared —

—

—

(2,854)

(2,854) June 30, 2021 $ 543,977

$ 49,133

$ (3,265)

$ (338,955)

$ 250,890

Quarterhill Inc.











Reconciliation of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)

















Three months ended June 30,



2021

2020



$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations

$ (6,376)

$ (0.06)



$ (4,987)

$ (0.04) Adjusted for:











Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,113)

(0.01)



(2,974)

(0.03) Foreign exchange gain

107

—



(3)

— Finance expense (income), net

79

—

—

(42)

— Special charges

343

—



659

0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets

—

—



233

— Depreciation and amortization

4,911

0.04

—

5,332

0.04 Stock based compensation expense (recovery)

586

—



221

— Other income

(556)

—



(431)

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ (3,019)

$ (0.03)



$ (1,992)

$ (0.02)













Weighted average number of Common Shares











Basic



114,054,045





118,861,166



Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (10,663)

$ (0.09)



$ (9,899)

$ (0.08) Adjusted for:









Income tax recovery (2,989)

(0.03)



(2,137)

(0.02) Foreign exchange gain (18)

—



(585)

— Finance expense (income), net 127

—



(168)

— Special charges 382

—



872

0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets —

—



233

— Depreciation and amortization 9,910

0.09



10,542

0.08 Stock based compensation expense 1,010

0.01



196

— Other income (1,186)

(0.01)



(809)

(0.01) Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,427)

$ (0.03)



$ (1,755)

(0.02)











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

114,230,204





118,846,724

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

Related Links

https://www.quarterhill.com/

