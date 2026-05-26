Quarterhill Selected by Utah Department of Transportation to Deploy Advanced Tolling Back-Office Platform in I-15 Express Lanes

$6.3M contract expands Quarterhill's deployment of its back-office solution for tolling agencies

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation ("UDOT") to deploy its tolling back-office and customer service platform across the I-15 Express Lanes network under a $6.3 million contract.

UDOT will operate on Quarterhill's advanced, modular back-office solution that automatically routes, assigns, and resolves transactions, surfacing exceptions before they escalate. The platform integrates natively with enterprise resource planning, customer service, and operational systems agencies already run. For UDOT, it replaces the patchwork of dashboards and manual workflows that have historically defined back-office tolling, delivering a unified, auditable, real-time operational view.

The five-year contract includes five optional one-year extensions and covers transaction processing, account management, customer service center operations, and full support for the UDOT Express Lanes program.

"Tolling back-office systems have lagged behind the rest of the transportation stack for too long. Agencies have been forced to operate across disconnected tools with limited visibility and slow change cycles," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "What we're bringing to UDOT is fundamentally different: a solution where rules, roles, and workflows live in one place, exceptions are caught automatically, and every action is traceable. UDOT will be able to adapt the system as their program evolves, without downtime, without rebuilds, and without losing the customer experience drivers expect."

UDOT's Express Lanes system spans approximately 82 miles in each direction across 77 tolling locations. In fiscal year 2025, the system recorded approximately 1.63 million trips, generated $2.75 million in revenue, and currently serves nearly 30,000 active transponders across 20,000 customer accounts. The new platform is designed to scale with that volume and to give UDOT direct control over how rules and workflows evolve as the program grows.

Following a competitive procurement process, Quarterhill was selected for the project, which will allow Quarterhill to leverage its technical expertise and proven delivery capabilities. The award reinforces the Company's strategy of investing in automation across its ITS portfolio and positioning its back-office technology as a proven offering for transportation agencies modernizing tolling operations.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions. In particular, this release includes the following forward-looking statements, among others: term of the contract; and details of Quarterhill's business plans as they relate to the project, and the outcomes of same.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.