Quarterhill to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

KITCHENER, ON, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), will release its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2019, on Thursday, August 8, 2019. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Webcast Information

The live audio webcast will be available at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2049478/8C0FE2C7ACF78F8AABA72BDE413DEE14

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information



Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2049478/8C0FE2C7ACF78F8AABA72BDE413DEE14

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 8, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 15, 2019 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free) or 1.416.849.0833 (International).

Conference ID and Replay Passcode: 2799096

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

