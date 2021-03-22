Quarterhill to Host Virtual AGM on April 14, 2021

TORONTO, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is providing details of its upcoming Annual Meeting of shareholders ("AGM") to be held virtually on Wednesday April 14, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL AGM

In accordance with the ongoing limitations on public gatherings related to the COVID-19 pandemic including ones that have been or may be implemented by provincial and local authorities and out of prudence and concern for our communities, Quarterhill will hold its AGM in a virtual-only format conducted by live audio webcast. This decision was made with the safety and health of our communities, shareholders, employees, directors and other stakeholders as the top priority.

Quarterhill's Notice of Meeting, Management Information Circular (the "Circular"), the accompanying form of proxy and a Computershare Virtual AGM Guide (collectively the "Meeting Materials") were mailed on or about March 18, 2021. If you have not received your Meeting Materials by March 29, 2021, please immediately contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. These materials outline in detail how to participate in the AGM.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the AGM, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy. Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the AGM must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Monday, April 12, 2021.

LISTENING TO THE VIRTUAL AGM

All shareholders will be able to listen to the AGM and view the Company's slide presentation as guests via audio webcast. To do so, login online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/471788589, click "Guest" and then complete the online form. Please log in at least ONE HOUR prior to the start time of the AGM on April 14, 2021.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL AGM

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the AGM, please follow the instructions set out in our Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual AGM can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance to [email protected]. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the AGM. Quarterhill is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the AGM or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the AGM, or on how to register to vote at the AGM, can contact Quarterhill's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-877-659-1822 or, from outside North America, by collect call to 1-416-867-2272, or by Email at:

[email protected]

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

