Quarterhill to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces that Paul Hill, CEO, and John Rim, CFO, will present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday August 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time. The conference will be held in a virtual meeting format.

An audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available at: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord60/qtrh/2480412

To register for the conference and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Quarterhill, please contact your representative at Canaccord Genuity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

