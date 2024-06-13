Quarterhill's Innovative M5 Speed Camera Gains Essential Approvals in Germany and Austria

VDS, a subsidiary of Quarterhill, secures homologation certificates from Germany's PTB and Austria's BEV for the next-generation M5 Speed enforcement camera with advanced encryption and software that offers exceptional precision and tamper-proof evidence.





With its robust features and ability to significantly reduce speed violations, the M5 Speed sets a new benchmark in traffic enforcement.

TORONTO, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announced today that its subsidiary, VDS Verkehrstechnik ("VDS"), has been awarded a homologation certificate by the Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt Nationales Metrologieinstitut ("PTB"), Germany's renowned national metrological institute, and a certificate renewal by Bundesamt für Eich- und Vermessungswesen ("BEV"), Austria's Federal Office of Metrology and Surveying. These certifications will pave the way for German and Austrian sales of the M5 Speed enforcement camera.

The M5 Speed enforcement camera has been certified against strict and comprehensive standards for speed measurement and speed enforcement. This significant achievement includes type approval for the M5 Speed equipped with its newest digital camera model, ISC 4000V3, which features ECDSA P-256 Elliptical Curve Cryptography, new operating instructions, and updated measuring instrument software, setting a new standard in traffic enforcement technology.

Improved Security

When the M5 Speed camera catches a vehicle speeding, it immediately takes a photo as evidence. The camera uses ECDSA technology to 'seal' the digital image of the vehicle together with the data from the speed measurement using a digital 'signature'. This signature ensures that the photo and speed data are protected against tampering or manipulation. The images can only be viewed with software supplied by Quarterhill.

This feature is crucial for two main reasons:

Integrity and Trust: For drivers and the legal system to trust the outcomes of speed enforcement cameras, the evidence they produce must be beyond reproach—unchanged from the moment it's captured until it's presented in any potential legal setting. ECDSA ensures this integrity, providing a foundation of trust in the system.



Legal Validity: In the court of law, the authenticity of evidence is paramount. If there's any chance that the evidence could be tampered with, its credibility collapses. That's where ECDSA shines, offering the assurance needed for such evidence to hold up in legal proceedings, making the roads safer for everyone.

Certification from legal metrology authorities provides assurance to governments, insurers, and courts that the M5 Speed is not just a tool for deterring speeding, but also does so with unmatched integrity and reliability.

Leading-edge Technology for Safer Communities

In response to the widespread need for effective speed control in high-traffic areas, the M5 Speed offers an unparalleled solution that brings about lasting positive changes in driving behavior. Studies and practical experience demonstrate that the implementation of fixed speed enforcement like the M5 Speed leads to a marked decrease in speed limit violations, significantly enhancing road safety in communities.

Innovations for Efficient and Reliable Speed Enforcement

The M5 Speed embodies efficiency and reliability with its fully autonomous operation, capable of automatic restarts after local power failures. Engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, including rainstorms, blizzards, and heat waves, the M5 Speed promises unwavering performance year-round. Its design is discreet, blending seamlessly into diverse environments with optional housings for urban compatibility.

Unmatched Features Set M5 Speed Apart

High-Precision Speed Measurement: Utilizes cutting-edge fiber optic sensors for lane-specific and optional motorcycle detection, delivering incontrovertible, court-proof evidence.





Utilizes cutting-edge fiber optic sensors for lane-specific and optional motorcycle detection, delivering incontrovertible, court-proof evidence. Robust Security: Ensures manipulation-proof results through encrypted image capture.





Ensures manipulation-proof results through encrypted image capture. All-Weather Capability: Remains fully operational in all types of weather conditions.





Remains fully operational in all types of weather conditions. Sustainability: Features low power consumption with an optional fuel cell for grid-independent installations.





Features low power consumption with an optional fuel cell for grid-independent installations. Fully Automated System: Offers automated data transfer, and software applications facilitating the administrative and legal processes seamlessly.





Offers automated data transfer, and software applications facilitating the administrative and legal processes seamlessly. Advanced Customization: Supports network integration, car/truck differentiation with automatic speed adjustments, and tunnel measurement capabilities as optional enhancements.

"We are thrilled to receive the type-examination certificates from PTB and BEV for our M5 Speed enforcement camera with improved encryption, affirming our commitment to enhancing road safety through technological innovation," said Chuck Myers, CEO of Quarterhill. "These certifications not only validate the security, reliability, and effectiveness of the M5 Speed but also mark a significant step forward in our mission to create safer roads for everyone. With its robust features and proven impact, the M5 Speed is poised to set a new benchmark in traffic enforcement technology."

The M5 Speed is now certified for use across Germany and Austria and sets a compelling precedent for global standards in automated speed enforcement solutions.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

