Quarterly Automotive Market Tracker: Q3, 2018 - Cambodia, Laos and Myanmar

DUBLIN, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar Automotive Market Regulations, Growth Indicators, and Forecast, Q3 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Being the emerging markets in the region, the 3 markets are of particular interest to stakeholders in the automotive market.



While Myanmar is still nascent in terms of automotive sales, Cambodia is a dynamic market and Laos is a small market that faces several challenges. This insight offers an analysis of the trends in the various segments and sub-segments in these countries, with a focus on Q3 2018.

For each of the 3 markets, the study examines total industry volume, segment volume share, passenger vehicles' sub-segment volume share, passenger vehicles' market share by brand, commercial vehicles' sub-segment volume share, commercial vehicles' market share by brand, market participant activities, launch of new models, and key regulatory developments for the months of July, August, and September 2018.

This growth insight is part of an ongoing quarterly tracker that monitors the trends and the developments in the automotive market in Asia-Pacific's Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar. It uses multi-level secondary as well as primary sources for data collation. Sources include country-level official associations/federations, government authorities, country subject experts, and third-party sources (international/regional organizations).

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Research Methodology

Research Data Collection and Analysis Methodology

3. Myanmar

TIV

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Models Launched

Key Regulatory Developments - July 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - August 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - September 2018

4. Cambodia

TIV

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Models Launched

Key Regulatory Developments - July 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - August 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - September 2018

5. Laos

TIV

Segment Volume and Share

PVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

PVs' Market Share by Brand

CVs' Sub-Segment Volume Share

CVs' Market Share by Brand

Market Participant Activities

New Models Launched

Key Regulatory Developments - July 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - August 2018

Key Regulatory Developments - September 2018

6. Conclusions and Key Takeaways

7. Appendix

Acronyms and Abbreviations

List of Exhibits

