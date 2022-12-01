Quarterra Announces Opening of Artem at Wynwood

Mixed-use Community Brings 189 New Apartment Homes to Miami

MIAMI, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily, a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager today announced the opening of Artem at Wynwood, an art-centric community just steps away from Downtown Miami.

Artem is an 11-story mixed-use building featuring 189 uniquely crafted apartment homes and 16,310 square feet of retail space. Located in the heart of Miami's Wynwood Art District, Artem incorporates art elements throughout the property, creating an inspiring one-of-a-kind environment.

"The Wynwood District has its own unmistakable vibe, and Artem was designed to capture that energy and put its own stamp on the neighborhood," said Michael Pelczar, Vice President of Development for Quarterra. "Artem provides a uniquely Miami living experience and puts residents at the heart of what is truly a destination district in the city. Between the more than 16,000 feet of retail space and nearly 200 homes, this is a community that will immediately have a positive impact on the neighborhood and notable impact on the residential market."

Situated at 90 NW 29th Street, Artem is just blocks from the Wynwood Walls outdoor street mural exhibit, and minutes from the sandy shores of Miami Beach. The location is within close distance of a host of international restaurants. Hot spots include Suviche Restaurant, Morgan's Restaurant, Crudos Fusion Art, Sugarcane Raw Bar and Tap42. Artem also puts residents within easy reach of LoanDepot Park, home of the Miami Marlins, as well as FTX Arena, home of the NBA's Miami Heat and numerous concert events. Neighborhood retail centers include The Shops at Midtown Miami, Wynwood Marketplace and Verde Market. Artem's own ground floor retail sites are home to Studio 3 and Goodvets, with 5,000 square feet of restaurant-ready space still available.

Regional connectivity is afforded by nearby I-95, leading to Fort Lauderdale and Key Largo, and I-195, taking motorists to Miami Beach and Doral. Bus service is only a block away, and the Metrorail has multiple stations nearby on NW 12th Ave.

Artem consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 514 to 1,167 square feet. Homes come equipped with keyless electronic entries and smart thermostats. Kitchens come with a choice of two distinct cabinet options with under-cabinet lighting, quartz countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Living spaces include hardwood-inspired plank flooring and optional plush carpeting in bedrooms. Bedrooms are highlighted by walk-in closets. All homes include full size washers and dryers.

All residents have access to a tranquil hammock garden, game lawn, game lounge and fitness center with studio spaces. A rooftop pool is completely furnished with cabanas, lounge seating and grill stations. Residents working remotely can make use of work-from-home station and a co-working area. The property also features a pet spa, rentable storage and a controlled-access package room.

Artem is the third community Quarterra has opened in the Miami Metro Area, joining Palmera and Vesada. Leasing is now available.

About Quarterra Multifamily

Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders and managers. The company is currently the eighth largest U.S. developer, according to the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list and has been on the list for seven consecutive years. Quarterra's Multifamily Construction organization, previously known as Lennar Multifamily Builders, has been recognized on the NMHC Top 25 Builder list for five consecutive years and ranked No. 15 in 2021.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably www.Quarterra.com.

