Quarterra Announces Start of Leasing at The Smyth

Stamford-Based Community Marks Quarterra's First Development in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at The Smyth, a luxury mixed-use apartment community that represents the Quarterra's first development in Connecticut.

Located at the intersection of Tresser Boulevard and Washington Boulevard in Stamford's Downtown, the 17-story high-rise features 414 apartment homes and more than 19,000 square feet of retail space. The Smyth will serve as a haven in the hybrid workplace with mezzanine-level co-working spaces that include private offices and conference capabilities. First move-ins are anticipated in February.

"Stamford is one of the most charismatic locales in the Northeast, and we look forward to joining the dynamic city," said Greg Belew, Divisional President of the New York/Tri-State area for Quarterra. "Our center-of-town location will put residents within steps of everything they might need, and we believe The Smyth's thoughtful design and array of deluxe amenities will provide a top-of-market experience in the neighborhood."

The Smyth features a modern industrial chic aesthetic and includes four stories of garage parking, including one underground level. Its centralized location at 100 Tresser Boulevard provides residents with access to several shopping, dining and nightlife options. Positioned along an active streetscape, Columbus Park, Summer Street's restaurant row, The Palace Theater, Stamford Center for The Arts and Mill River Park are all located a short distance from the community.

The Smyth offers commuter-friendly connectivity to several notable locales, as residents are within a short drive of Interstate 95, U.S. Route 1 and Merritt Parkway. Additionally, the nearby Stamford Transportation Center offers Metro-North and Amtrak railroad services. New York City is positioned less than 40 miles to the southwest, an easy commute for residents of The Smyth. Stamford's own job sector includes several Fortune 500 companies and a vast mix of finance and real estate, technology, management and consulting, digital marketing and healthcare opportunities.

The Smyth features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with select den layouts and two-story penthouses available. Apartment interiors are equipped with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances with gas ranges, hardwood-style flooring, kitchen islands with pendant lighting, custom cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting, walk-in closets, walk-in showers and bathroom cabinets with high-end finishes.

A landscaped rooftop deck highlights The Smyth's suite of common-area attractions and includes a resort-style pool, sundeck, cabanas, outdoor lounges with fire pits and barbecue grills, all with expansive views of Stamford and Long Island Sound. Additional community amenities include a club-quality fitness center with yoga/spin room featuring lululemon Studio Mirrors, a resident club lounge with catering kitchen and game tables, multi-sport golf simulator, coffee bar, media room/lounge, demonstration kitchen and a dog run with dog washing station. Residents can also utilize dry cleaning drop off, Parcel Pending™ package lockers, bike storage, a bike repair shop and rentable storage units.

About Quarterra Multifamily

Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders and managers. The company is currently the eighth largest U.S. developer, according to the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list and has been on the list for seven consecutive years. Quarterra's Multifamily Construction organization, previously known as Lennar Multifamily Builders, has been recognized on the NMHC Top 25 Builder list for five consecutive years and ranked No. 15 in 2021.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably www.Quarterra.com.

