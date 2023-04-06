Quarterra Multifamily Announces Start of Leasing at Rowan Apartments

Quarterra's first Nevada community provides modern, active living experience just outside Reno

SPARKS, Nev., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and asset manager, today announced the start of leasing at Rowan , a sophisticated community in the burgeoning Reno, Nev. suburb of Sparks.

Rowan, a 360-home garden-style community, features an intelligent, elevated living experience in Sparks – a family-oriented city of more than 100,000, ideally located in Truckee Meadows between the Carson and Virginia mountain ranges of the eastern Sierra Nevadas. With a mild climate, plenty of sunshine and year-round recreational opportunities, Rowan's location affords residents an active lifestyle and an enviable quality of life.

"Sparks has everything you're looking for when you're living in the West – mountains, sun, low humidity and endless outdoor opportunities," said Jesse Herzog, Quarterra Division President, California. "Rowan provides the living experience to match, with modern apartments, high-end finishes, outdoor amenities and thoughtfully designed common spaces that capture the essence of this spectacular region."

Rowan residents are just minutes from dining, shopping and essentials, as well as Golden Eagle Regional Park, Red Hawk Golf and Resort, and the recreation options in Spanish Spring Canyon. Less than an hour to Lake Tahoe, with Reno to the west, Sparks has grown substantially over the past 30 years and become a popular option for residents looking to avoid the busier Reno area. Sparks is home to major tech employers, including Sierra Nevada Corp, and is the closest metropolitan area to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center (TRIC), home to Tesla Motors' Gigafactory.

Situated at 6026 Golden Triangle Way, Rowan is just blocks from Vista Boulevard and Pyramid Parkway, providing easy access to both Reno and Spanish Springs. The community features covered parking and EV charging stations.

Rowan is composed of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 694 to 1,251 square feet. Homes come equipped with keyless entries, energy-efficient HVAC systems, luxury vinyl plank flooring in kitchens and living spaces, and spa-style bathrooms. Gourmet kitchens are modeled with designer color schemes, sleek quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and undermount sinks. Carpeted bedrooms are highlighted by spacious closets.

All Rowan residents enjoy a luxurious pool and spa courtyard, expansive 24-hour fitness center, resident clubhouse, pet spa and play area, outdoor social lounge, grill stations, gaming area, playground and bike wash station.

Rowan is Quarterra's first Nevada community. For more information or to apply, click here .

About Quarterra

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for eight consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.

www.Quarterra.com

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

303-682-3943

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra