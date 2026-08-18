Quarterra Welcomes First Residents at Emblem Orange Blossom in Naples, Fla.

Garden-style development fills significant need for high-end housing attainable for workforce renters

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra, an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, and Kayne Anderson Real Estate, a leading alternative investment management firm, recently announced the opening of the latest attainable apartment community, Emblem Orange Blossom, in Naples, Florida. Alongside the project's lead construction lender, Santander, Quarterra and Kayne Anderson Real Estate are proud to bring this exceptional housing opportunity to Southwest Florida.

Quarterra created the Emblem program to help address the national supply shortage of housing for middle-income renters and to bring a programmatic development approach that utilizes consistent high-end interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers also follow a consistent programming approach. The focus on consistency allows Emblem developments to reach the market within an expedited time frame.

"Emblem Orange Blossom was designed in direct response to the housing attainability struggle in Naples," said Michael Pelczar, Quarterra's Senior Director of Development for Florida. "Workforce professionals demand upscale housing options but too often find themselves priced out due to a slow market correction and auxiliary costs. We're ecstatic to deliver our first homes at Emblem Orange Blossom, finish construction, introduce ourselves to the city and neighborhood, and help to accommodate these often-overlooked renters via the high-quality development standards the Emblem program is known for."

Located at 1905 Champs Drive, Emblem Orange Blossom is a welcoming 384-home garden-style community consisting of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments homes, ranging from 754 to 1404 square feet. The community offers a private, peaceful setting, away from traffic congestion yet with the convenience of shopping essentials, dining, major employers and schools just minutes away. Residents working remotely also have full access to a thoughtfully designed business center with private co-working spaces.

The Randall at Orangetree Plaza and Founders Square are each 5-10 minutes away, offering a vast array of restaurants, as well as coffee and ice cream shops. The community is also close to the sports, recreation and entertainment opportunities at Paradise Coast Sports Complex, Hertz Arena, Big Corkscrew Island Regional Park, Naples Zoo, Naples Beach and Pier and Corkscrew Swamp Sanctuary. Major employers in the area include ACI Worldwide, NCH Healthcare System, Arthrex, ASG Technologies, Naples Grande Beach Resort, Florida Southwestern State College, Hertz (global headquarters) and Beasley Broadcast Group.

Positioned near Immokalee Road — one of the primary East/West routes to the beach and Downtown Naples — residents enjoy easy commutes throughout Collier County and Lee County. A CAT bus stop is also located adjacent to the property.

Homes at Emblem Orange Blossom feature open-concept living, dining and kitchen spaces, highlighted by smart thermostats, stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry, quartz countertops, walk-in closets and kitchen islands in select floor plans.

Community amenities include:

Landscaped pool deck with sun shelf, lounge seating and private cabanas

Outdoor grilling stations with seating

Central clubhouse with catering kitchen, social lounge and fireplace

Fitness center with cardio and strength equipment, and free weights

Business center with private co-working spaces

Parcel Pending package room

Community-wide managed Wi-Fi

About Quarterra

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices across 20 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. Quarterra's core strategy includes the expansion of its Emblem portfolio — a growing collection of attainably priced communities that deliver efficient design, modern amenities and strong investment fundamentals. Emblem Communities are thoughtfully positioned to meet the needs of today's renters while supporting Quarterra's broader vision of sustainable, resilient, and diversified housing solutions.

For more information, visit www.Quarterra.com.

About Kayne Anderson Real Estate

Kayne Anderson Real Estate is a leading real estate investment firm, managing nearly $22 billion in assets under management across opportunistic equity, core equity, and real estate debt, with sector expertise in medical office, seniors housing, off-campus student housing, multifamily housing, self-storage, and light industrial. Kayne Anderson Real Estate is part of Kayne Anderson, an approximately $43 billion alternative investment management firm with more than 41 years of successful experience across real estate, infrastructure, energy, and credit. For more information, visit www.kayneanderson.com/real-estate/. (As of June 2026)

Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

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SOURCE Quarterra