Quarterra Welcomes Residents at Emblem Renata

The first Emblem community in Santa Rosa delivers 260 attainable apartment homes

SANTA ROSA, Calif., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quarterra, an industry-leading multifamily development and investment management firm, recently welcomed its first residents at Emblem Renata, its initial apartment community in Santa Rosa, California. The community is designed within Santa Rosa's master-planned community, Perennial Park, in the northeast sector of the city.

As Quarterra's latest Emblem community and first in Northern California, Emblem Renata's 260 homes help to address Sonoma County's housing supply shortage. Quarterra's national Emblem program deploys a programmatic approach that utilizes consistent high-end interior finishes from one Emblem community to the next. Amenity designs and property features such as social rooms and fitness centers also follow a consistent programming approach. The garden-style community's spacious homes and amenities follow a resident-driven design, resulting in a simplified, convenient and connected living experience that supports an active Sonoma County lifestyle.

Perennial Park spills out from Emblem Renata's doors, serving as a multigenerational gathering place. The park functions as an extension of the community's outdoor spaces, incorporating bike paths and walkways, a dynamic children's play structure, picnic areas, hardscape seating and a dog park.

"Emblem Renata's enviable location fosters interconnectivity with the surrounding neighborhood, and immediately establishes the community as a dynamic hub of social activity," said Jesse Herzog, Quarterra's Managing Director of Development for Northern California. "The Emblem program allowed us to deliver this exceptional living experience — including a robust amenities package and thoughtful home designs — within a shorter window. We're excited to welcome our first residents, embrace the spirit of Santa Rosa and contribute to the vitality of the neighborhood both from within and outside our walls."

Known for its ideally triangulated position between multiple mountain ranges, beaches and California's wine country, Santa Rosa is home to vibrant parks and museums, as well as destination dining and retail. As the Sonoma County seat, Santa Rosa hosts wine, beer, cheese and music festivals throughout the year.

Located at 561 Renaissance Way, Emblem Renata puts residents just off U.S. Route 101, providing north-south connectivity across the state, and only minutes from Highway 12 (Luther Burbank Memorial Highway), leading to Sonoma. The location provides excellent connectivity to local and regional transportation services, including Santa Rosa CityBus, SMART, Sonoma County Transit and Paratransit. The city's exceptional system of bike trails and bike lanes connects to Downtown Santa Rosa, north to greater Sonoma County, and east to Nagasawa Park. Residents are positioned within an easy commute of major regional employers, including adjacent Kaiser Hospital Santa Rosa, St. Joseph Health, Santa Rosa Junior College, Graton Resort and Casino, Keysight Technologies and the County of Sonoma.

Emblem Renata consists of one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 650 up to 1,103 square feet. Kitchens are equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and undermount sinks with designer faucets. Homes feature luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, spa-style bathrooms and bedrooms are highlighted by extensive natural light and expansive closet space.

Residents have full access to a resort-inspired pool with barbeque grilling stations, state-of-the art clubhouse with social lounge, fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, on-site dog run, children's play area, tranquil outdoor courtyard, package locker facility and a combination of surface-level and garage parking. An incorporated 1-acre park is designed with hardscaped seating and picnic areas, and native gardens.

About Quarterra

Quarterra is a real estate investment firm focused on creating long-term value through the development of high-quality multifamily communities nationwide. With 12 regional offices covering markets in 30 states, Quarterra combines institutional scale with local market expertise to deliver purposefully designed rental communities in high-growth markets. Quarterra's core strategy includes the expansion of its Emblem portfolio — a growing collection of attainably priced communities that deliver efficient design, modern amenities and strong investment fundamentals. Emblem Communities are thoughtfully positioned to meet the needs of today's renters while supporting Quarterra's broader vision of sustainable, resilient, and diversified housing solutions.

For more information, visit www.Quarterra.com.



Media Contact

Marlena DeFalco

LinnellTaylor Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quarterra