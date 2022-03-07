Quatrro Business Support Services Is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Acknowledging the recognition, David Ford, SVP Global Human Resources at Quatrro said, "We are thrilled to be certified by The Great Place to Work Institute in India. Our leadership team thoroughly believes that investing in our employees is just as important as investing in technology and other operational areas of our business. We have put a lot of concentration over the last few years on building a strong inclusive culture and community based on the foundation of our mission, vision and values that will ensure we give our employees more to go on in their career.

Quatrro is a global organization with over 1,300 employees supporting clients across the globe in a wide range of verticals including restaurant/retail, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, hospitality and services. The Great Place to Work Institute partners with more than 1,100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. That high-trust and high-performance culture aligns with Quatrro's Get More to Go On approach with both its employees as well as its clients.

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro, a FaaS and TaaS provider is a technology-enabled, cloud-based outsourcing firm to small, and mid-to-large enterprises across industries, that's changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human capital management and technology services.

About Great Place to Work® Institute, India

