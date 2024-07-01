Quatrro Business Support Services Named to Channel Futures 2024 MSP 501

ATLANTA, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. The Channel Futures MSP 501 list, a technology industry benchmark, ranks companies based on their growth, profitability and innovation. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey uses a quantitative methodology to rank companies based on their annual revenue, profitability measured by EBITDA, and recurring revenue.

MSP's that qualify for the list must also pass a rigorous review conducted by the Channel Futures research team and editors. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency. This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history according to the Channel Futures team.

"We are honored to be included, once again, on the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 list," said Nate Medoff, CEO of Quatrro. "This recognition highlights our team's steadfast dedication to providing exceptional tailored solutions and service to our clients. Earning a spot on the MSP 501 list for the third consecutive year underscores our ongoing commitment to excellence and innovation in managed services. As we move forward, we will continue to foster innovation, elevate our service offerings, and guide our clients through the complexities of today's digital landscape."

"These are the best of the best in the managed services industry as defined by Channel Futures' extensive research. The MSP 501 companies are the most sought after by peers who want to understand today's best practices and by technology suppliers who want to partner with these organizations," stated Bob DeMarzo, VP Content, Informa Channels. "For a managed service provider to attain a spot on the Channel Futures MSP 501 everything must be operating at peak performance. This list represents the most productive, profitable, fastest-growing, organizations in the technology industry focused on driving their customers to new height."

