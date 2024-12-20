Quatrro Business Support Services Named to Newsweek's Excellence 1000 Index

ATLANTA, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cost-effective, tech-enabled outsourced finance and accounting, human resources, application development, and IT support services to SMB's and the mid-market, is pleased to announce its inclusion in Newsweek's prestigious 2025 Excellence 1000 Index.

The 2025 Excellence 1000 Index, a collaboration between Newsweek and the Best Practice Institute (BPI), identifies the top 1000 companies based on a comprehensive analysis of over half a million data points. The index evaluates companies across critical dimensions including financial responsibility, stakeholder ratings, customer reviews, and ESG commitments, utilizing a proprietary scoring system to recognize exceptional organizational performance.

CEO of Quatrro, Nate Medoff, commented, "We are honored to be recognized in Newsweek's 2025 Excellence 1000 Index. This reflects our team's commitment to innovation, strategic excellence, and delivering technology-driven solutions that empower businesses to thrive. At Quatrro, we combine deep industry expertise with a customer-centric approach to provide transformative services across finance, accounting, HR, and technology. This recognition reinforces our mission to innovate, create value, and make a meaningful impact for our clients, partners, and communities."

Companies were evaluated by BPI on key criteria:

Employee Rating: Sentiment and emotion analysis of employee perceptions.

Sentiment and emotion analysis of employee perceptions. Customer Rating: Customer views on products, services, and ethics.

Customer views on products, services, and ethics. ESG Risk & Ethical Impact: Assessment of environmental, social, governance risks, and ethical footprint.

Assessment of environmental, social, governance risks, and ethical footprint. ISO Standards: Compliance with international quality and safety standards.

Compliance with international quality and safety standards. R&D Spending: Investment in innovation.

Investment in innovation. Global Compact Status: Alignment with UN principles.

Alignment with UN principles. BBB Rating (for small companies): Accreditation meeting Better Business Bureau standards.

Accreditation meeting Better Business Bureau standards. Customer Complaints: Transparency on grievances and resolutions.

"In an era where narratives often overshadow facts, the Excellence 1000 Index stands as a testament to the importance of verified impact and ethical leadership," said Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute. "This year's honorees exemplify what it means to prioritize innovation, sustainability, and stakeholder value over tradition and superficial metrics. By recognizing these trailblazers, we aim to inspire a new standard for evaluating corporate success—one that values measurable progress and integrity above all."

