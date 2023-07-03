Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked #17 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

News provided by

Quatrro Business Support Services

03 Jul, 2023, 11:30 ET

ATLANTA, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the world's premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

For the past 17 years, managed service providers (MSPs) from around the globe have submitted applications to be included on this prestigious and definitive listing. The Channel Futures MSP 501 survey examines organizational performance based on annual sales, recurring revenue, profit margins, revenue mix, growth, innovation, and supported technologies.

Continue Reading
Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked #17 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501
Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked #17 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

MSPs that qualify for the list must pass a rigorous review conducted by the research team and editors of Channel Futures. It ranks applicants using a unique methodology that weighs financial performance according to long-term health and viability, commitment to recurring revenue and operational efficiency.  This year's list is one of the most competitive in the survey's history according to the Channel Futures team.

This year, Channel Futures has named Quatrro as #17 on their 2023 MSP 501.

"We are thrilled to be named on the 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 again this year," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.  "I believe our movement from #94 on last year's list to #17 this year is truly a testament to the commitment our team has made to our customers, as well as our focus on being an MSP that offers the flexibility to meet a wide range of needs across industries coupled with the operational efficiency that enables our clients to achieve their growth goals."

Since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking into a vibrant group of innovators focused on high levels of customer satisfaction. Many of their services and technology offerings focus on customer needs in the areas of cloud, security, collaboration and hybrid work forces.

"The 2023 Channel Futures MSP 501 winners persevered through challenging times to become the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today," said Jeff O'Heir, Channel Futures' senior news editor and MSP 501 project manager. "The MSP 501 ranking doesn't award MSPs solely on their size and revenue. It acknowledges the business acumen, best practices and trusted advice they deliver to customers every day. They deserve the honor."

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro):  Visit https://www.quatrrobss.com 

About Channel Futures:  Visit https://www.channelfutures.com

Media Contact:
Kristen Flasch, VP – Marketing,
[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2146041/Quatrro_Channel_Futures.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006629/Quatrro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services

Also from this source

Quatrro Business Support Services Recognized on ACG's 2023 Georgia Fast 40

Quatrro Named to the IAOP 2023 Global Outsourcing 100®

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.