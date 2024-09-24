Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked Among Elite Managed Service Providers on Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation List

ATLANTA, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) is pleased to announce that it has been named by Channel Futures as one of the world's premier managed service providers on the prestigious 2024 Next Generation rankings. This recognition comes just months after Quatrro was named by this same group to the 2024 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

The Next Generation list, affiliated with the Channel Futures MSP 501, honors industry-leading managed service and technology providers who drive a new wave of growth and innovation for the tech channel via ground-breaking solutions delivered to their customers. Many of these MSPs generate recurring revenue from cloud, security, unified communications, and other solutions to small, medium, and large clients.

"We are honored to be ranked among the elite managed service providers on the Channel Futures 2024 Next Generation list," said Nate Medoff, CEO of Quatrro. "This achievement reflects our team's dedication to delivering innovative IT solutions that protect our clients and support their growth in a constantly evolving landscape. We're proud to lead the managed services industry, continuously enhancing our offerings to meet the complex needs of today's SMB to mid-market businesses."

Quatrro is committed to a customer-first approach that empowers clients to see further, scale smarter, and stand stronger in meeting their business goals. This latest recognition for Quatrro underscores the value of this proactive, client-focused strategy for the company and their clients.

Channel Futures recognizes the channel partner communities for their innovation and contributions to the IT industry. The Next Generation represents that effort.

"Constant innovation is the lifeblood of the tech industry," said Dave Raffo, Manager of the MPS 501 and Next Generation programs. "These MSPs drive that innovation and build sales and marketing strategies around them. I enjoy watching these companies grow and develop, and expect many of them will become among the biggest managed service providers in the industry if they're not already there."

"These companies are providing innovative approaches to customer solutions and partner engagement never seen before," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of content for Informa Tech Channels. "They drive the future growth of the channel."

About Quatrro Business Support Services:

Visit www.quatrrobss.com

Follow Quatrro Business Support Services: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

About Channel Futures:

Visit www.channelfutures.com

Media Contact:

Kristen Flasch VP – Marketing, Quatrro Business Support Services

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006629/Quatrro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services