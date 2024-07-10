Quatrro Business Support Services Recognized on ACG Atlanta's 2024 Georgia Fast 40

ATLANTA, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cost-effective, tech-enabled outsourced finance and accounting, human resources, application development, and IT support services to SMB's and the mid-market, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2024 Georgia Fast 40 list for the second year in a row. This prestigious list, compiled by the Atlanta Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth® (ACG), recognizes the 40 fastest-growing middle-market companies in Georgia.

The evaluation criteria considered by ACG in compiling this list, in addition to being for-profit and headquartered in Georgia, was verifiable revenue and employment growth over the past 3 years coupled with in-person interviews with each qualified applicant conducted by an ACG Committee. This year's 40+ honored companies represent almost 7,500 new jobs and over $2.3 billion in revenue growth over the last three years, according to Brooks Morris, Chair of the Georgia Fast 40 Awards and Principal with Cresa.

"The companies being honored this year exemplify ACG's focus on driving middle-market growth and demonstrate the strength and significance of this sector in Georgia," said Meg Williams, Executive Director of the Association for Corporate Growth's Atlanta chapter.

Nate Medoff, CEO of Quatrro, commented, "We are honored to be recognized again this year by ACG Atlanta in the Upper Middle Market category on their 2024 Georgia Fast 40 list. This achievement highlights the hard work, dedication, and innovation of our entire team. Our growth strategy focuses on delivering exceptional value to our clients across the mid-market, and we are committed to investing in our people, processes, and technology to stay at the industry forefront. Our focus is on giving our clients more to go on through our comprehensive suite of services and outstanding service, helping our clients achieve, or exceed, their business goals."

Nate accepted the award on behalf of Quatrro at the 2024 Georgia Fast 40 Celebration at Flourish Atlanta on June 27, 2024.

