Quatrro Business Support Services Recognized on CRN's 2022 MSP 500 List

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro"), a FaaS and TaaS provider focused on delivering technology-enabled, and cloud-based finance and accounting and technology services, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Quatrro to its Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Elite 150 category for 2022. CRN's annual MSP 500 list identifies the leading service providers in North America whose forward-thinking approaches to managed services are changing the landscape of the IT channel, helping end users increase efficiency and simplify IT solutions, while maximizing their return on investment. Specifically, the MSP Elite 150, recognizes large, data center focused MSPs with a strong mix of on and off premises services.

With many customers still recovering from the impact of the ongoing pandemic, MSPs have become a vital part of the success of businesses worldwide. MSPs not only empower organizations to leverage intricate technologies but also help them keep a strict focus on their core business goals without straining their budgets. "In addition to having to adjust their own business operations to account for the changed conditions during the pandemic, MSPs have also seen increased demand for their managed communications, collaboration and security services," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "The solution providers on our 2022 MSP 500 list deserve credit for their innovative and game-changing approaches to managed services in these unpredictable times, as well as their ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems without straining IT budgets."

Acknowledging the recognition, C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO at Quatrro said, "We are delighted to be recognized by CRN in its latest MSP 500 list. This recognition is an affirmation of Quatrro's distinctive capabilities in providing technology services that give our clients MORE TO GO ON to run and grow their business. The additional recognition as a member of the Elite 150 category, though, is even more thrilling for us as an organization because it is an indicator to us that the growth journey we have been on as an organization for the last 2 years, to expand on our technology services offerings, is becoming externally visible and confirms for us that we are on the right path to best meet the needs of our clients and prospective clients."

About Quatrro Business Support Services ("Quatrro")

Quatrro is a technology-enabled, cloud-based outsourcing firm to small, and mid-to-large enterprises across industries, that's changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human capital management and technology services. They provide world-class teams combined with highly personal service, and a portal that let you see and manage everything online. The trouble with most back-office outsourcing solutions is that they leave you with too many missing pieces – in the client experience, in the work delivered, in the reporting you receive, and more. With smarter systems and over 1,300 specialists in fields ranging from finance to technology services, Quatrro helps you see further, scale smarter and stand stronger. And that's why we consistently achieve very high customer, and employee, satisfaction ratings. Quatrro. Get More to Go On. www.quatrrobss.com

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelco.com

