Quatrro Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

News provided by

Quatrro Business Support Services

15 Aug, 2023, 08:15 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro) ranks No 457 in the Business Products & Services category on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, its annual compilation of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

Continue Reading
Quatrro Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
Quatrro Ranks on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Quatrro is a cloud-based, tech-enabled Finance-as-a-Service and Technology-as-a-Service firm that has been focused on pioneering new service lines, geographies and business models while changing the way companies think about finance, accounting, human resources, and technology services for over 25 years. They believe in leveraging technology and automation to simplify and streamline business processes to bring efficiencies where they are needed, but don't forget about the human touch that is also needed. Quatrro gives clients MORE TO GO ON so that they can See Further, Scale Smarter and Stand Stronger in their organization's mission and goals.

"We are thrilled to be named, for the first time, to the Inc. 5000 list," said C M Sharma, Chairman and CEO of Quatrro.  "While we are proud to have been ranked as the 457th fastest-growing private company in America in the Business Products & Services category, we were equally excited to see that we ranked as #177 in the state of Georgia. We have been incredibly focused on our growth as a means to better support our clients globally, while also ensuring that our company growth means greater professional growth opportunities for our employees as well."

According to the Inc. team, the Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.

About Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro):  Visit https://www.quatrrobss.com 

Follow Quatrro Business Support Services: TwitterLinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Inc. Business:  Visit https://www.inc.com 

Media Contact:

Kristen Flasch
Vice President - Marketing & Sales Support Quatrro Business Support Services
[email protected]  

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2006629/Quatrro_Logo.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2184894/Quatrro_Ranking.jpg

SOURCE Quatrro Business Support Services

Also from this source

Quatrro Business Support Services Ranked #17 on Channel Futures 2023 MSP 501

Quatrro Business Support Services Recognized on ACG's 2023 Georgia Fast 40

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.