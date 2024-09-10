Quatrro Recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer in its Finance and Accounting Outsourcing PEAK Matrix

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quatrro Business Support Services (Quatrro), a leading provider of cost-effective, tech-enabled outsourced finance and accounting, human resources, application development, and IT support services to SMB's and the mid-market, is pleased to announced it has been positioned as an Aspirant and Star Performer by Everest Group in its report 'Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024.'

The PEAK Matrix provides an objective, data-driven assessment of service and technology providers based on their overall capability and market impact across different global services markets. In compiling the PEAK Matrix assessment, Everest Group considers the following criteria as they evaluate service providers:

Market Impact – measuring impact created in the marketing captured through the sub-dimensions of market adoption, portfolio mix, and value delivered

Vision and Capability – measures the ability to deliver services successfully through the sub-dimensions of vision and strategy, scope of services offered, innovation and investments, and delivery footprint

To be recognized as a Star Performer, an FAO provider must demonstrate year-over-year improvement on the PEAK Matrix—a movement that is typically challenging to achieve. Quatrro's designation as a Star Performer on this year's matrix signifies that Everest Group recognized a notable advancement in our market impact as well as an increase in our vision and capability since the previous year's assessment.

Commenting on the recognition, Nate Medoff, CEO of Quatrro Business Support Services, said, "We are thrilled to be recognized by Everest Group as a Star Performer in its latest FAO Services PEAK Matrix. This accolade reaffirms Quatrro's vision to be a leader providing distinctive capabilities through market-tailored solutions and innovative technology for both SMBs and the mid-market. Our comprehensive advisory and outsourcing services aim to give clients MORE TO GO ON, empowering them to confidently run and grow their businesses."

