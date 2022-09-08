Quavo and KeyBank Executives to Lead Finovate Webinar on Sept 28th "The Hidden Costs of Fraud and Dispute Management: Where to Automate the Process and Reduce Losses"

Usher oversees Quavo's Revenue Division, including marketing, sales, client success, business development, revenue operations, and strategic partnerships. She continuously explores automation and new technology and utilizes data and analytics to ensure Quavo captures cutting-edge technology and innovation throughout its internal processes.

Martin leads KeyBank's Enterprise Fraud Services organization, responsible for fraud prevention, strategy, operations, investigations, and client experiences. She is especially focused on mitigating emerging fraud trends and providing modernized fraud resolution experiences for consumers through enhanced analytics and technologies.

Along with providing business case examples, Usher and Martin will discuss the lessons learned from implementing new software, conducting a cost analysis examining price per transaction, chargeback recoveries, manual intervention, fines, and overhead costs.

ABOUT QUAVO

Quavo is the world's leading provider of cloud-based dispute management solutions for financial institutions and Fintech organizations. Quavo offers turnkey, automated software solutions for disputes with complete Reg E and Reg Z compliance. Quavo's premier software solutions are QFD™ and ARIA™. QFD™ automates fraud and dispute processing workflows, from intake to case resolution. Our fraud management AI, ARIA™, conducts the investigation process to reach decisions as a human would in a matter of seconds. Quavo also provides add-ons to the QFD™ software, namely Dispute Resolution Experts™, our human intelligence service.

CONTACT:

Jennifer Marshall

Marketing Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Quavo, Inc.