Quavo Fraud & Disputes Named "Tech of the Future" by Fintech Futures

EAST LANSING, Mich., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes received the prestigious "Tech of the Future" award for its dispute management SaaS platform, QFD®, at the 2024 Banking Tech Awards USA presented by Fintech Futures. This award reaffirms Quavo's pioneering contributions, setting industry benchmarks across the fraud and dispute management space.

"It is a tremendous honor to win this award among such a large audience of accomplished individuals," said David Chmielewski, Quavo CTO and co-founder. "We built QFD® to help our clients achieve success in four major categories: Ensured regulatory and network compliance, operational efficiency, an enhanced cardholder experience, and reduced losses. This award is an incredible acknowledgment of that success. The irony is that while QFD® is considered the "Tech of the Future" today, we will be unveiling a number of next-level innovations for the industry throughout the coming year. This is just the beginning!"

QFD® is a cloud-based, end-to-end SaaS platform designed to automate the entire dispute management process—from intake and investigation to chargeback resolution and recovery—for issuing banks, credit unions, and non-banking financial institutions. With over $680 million recovered for more than 6.5 million victims of financial fraud, merchant issues, and identity theft, QFD® is restoring financial confidence one automated workflow at a time.

"It is a great accomplishment to be recognized by our peers for our achievements," said Joe McLean, Quavo CEO and co-founder. "I am extremely proud of the Quavo team. We spend a lot of time investing in innovation to uphold our pledge of providing continuous value to our clients. The goal is always happy clients, but this award is a nice complement to our efforts."

The Banking Tech Awards USA celebrates outstanding achievements and innovations within the banking and fintech sectors, spanning over 40 categories, including project awards, excellence in tech, and leadership awards. QFD® stood out among notable finalists such as SellersFi, Wealth Access—Data Unification Technology, and Green Check, earning the coveted "Tech of the Future" title.

