Quavo, Inc. Appoints EVP of People Rebecca Bradley to Executive Team

Bradley joined Quavo in 2022, immediately working with the executive team to restructure the organization and develop leadership capabilities across the company. She also implemented the company's first comprehensive incentive and commission process, reinforcing Quavo's growing presence in the market.

This year, Bradley's focus is on talent acquisition, employee retention, and career development to reinforce Quavo as the preeminent thought leader and fintech provider of fraud and dispute management solutions.

"It's an honor to work alongside such passionate, intelligent, and driven team members," said Bradley. "My goal this year is to harness the power of people to achieve strategic business outcomes as Quavo continues to revolutionize the fraud and dispute service paradigm to the benefit of our clients and consumers."

Rebecca resides in Arizona with her four children. In her spare time, she coaches the long-term unemployed of her community in resume writing and job interview skills.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo Fraud & Disputes™ is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier QFD™ SaaS platform can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD™ with our back-office investigation team, Dispute Resolution Experts™ for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution. For issuers experiencing high-volume fraud claims, Quavo's revolutionary automated intelligence tool ARIA™ performs entire fraud investigations within seconds to deliver auto decisioning as a human would, without the risk of human error. For more information about Quavo Fraud & Disputes, visit www.quavo.com .

