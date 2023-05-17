Quavo, Inc. Names Jon Lindsey VP of Technology

News provided by

Quavo, Inc.

17 May, 2023, 13:53 ET

Jon Lindsey oversees internal infrastructure, product integration, and quality assurance.

EAST LANSING, Mich., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quavo Fraud & Disputes, the leading fintech provider of dispute management solutions for issuing financial institutions, has promoted Jon Lindsey to VP of Technology. Jon oversees Quavo's technology stack, infrastructure, integration with client data, and quality assurance.

"Jon is a very talented and experienced leader who brings his best to work every single day and has our clients' best interests at heart," said Quavo CTO and Co-Founder David Chmielewski. "He has kept our cloud secure, reliable, and performant for years and is crucial to Quavo's continued growth."

In 2022 Jon led the development of significant product advancements to QFD™, Quavo's automated dispute management SaaS platform. He also oversaw the successful onboarding of several issuing financial institutions, including Cardworks, GreenDot, and KeyBank.

This year, Jon's focus is on laying the technological foundation for future expansion as the company explores new market opportunities. In 2023 he and his team are continuously streamlining Quavo's client onboarding and data integration processes and upgrading infrastructure architecture to support client growth. 

"It's rewarding to have been with Quavo from the start - to see us grow from a startup to an established financial services provider," said Jon. "I'm looking forward to continuously improving the product and integration quality of QFD and that of our various pre-built integrations with such a fantastic team that cares deeply about Quavo and client success."

Jon lives in the Michigan countryside with his wife and two children.

Watch how Quavo's QFD™ platform automates the chargeback recovery process for issuing financial institutions.

About Quavo, Inc.

Quavo Fraud & Disputes™ is the world's leading provider of automated dispute management solutions for issuing banks and financial organizations. Quavo's premier QFD™ SaaS platform can automate the entire dispute lifecycle, from intake through investigation, chargeback recovery, and resolution. Combine QFD™ with our back-office investigation team, Dispute Resolution Experts™ for a partial or fully outsourced fraud and dispute processing solution. For issuers experiencing high-volume fraud claims, Quavo's revolutionary automated intelligence tool ARIA™ performs entire fraud investigations within seconds to deliver auto decisioning as a human would, without the risk of human error. For more information about Quavo Fraud & Disputes, visit www.quavo.com.  

Media Contact
Jennifer Sibert Marshall
Growth Marketing Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Quavo, Inc.

Also from this source

Quavo, Inc. Secures Trademark Registration for Automated Fraud Management Tool ARIA®

Quavo, Inc. Appoints EVP of People Rebecca Bradley to Executive Team

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.