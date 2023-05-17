Quavo, Inc. Names Jon Lindsey VP of Technology

"Jon is a very talented and experienced leader who brings his best to work every single day and has our clients' best interests at heart," said Quavo CTO and Co-Founder David Chmielewski. "He has kept our cloud secure, reliable, and performant for years and is crucial to Quavo's continued growth."

In 2022 Jon led the development of significant product advancements to QFD™, Quavo's automated dispute management SaaS platform. He also oversaw the successful onboarding of several issuing financial institutions, including Cardworks, GreenDot, and KeyBank.

This year, Jon's focus is on laying the technological foundation for future expansion as the company explores new market opportunities. In 2023 he and his team are continuously streamlining Quavo's client onboarding and data integration processes and upgrading infrastructure architecture to support client growth.

"It's rewarding to have been with Quavo from the start - to see us grow from a startup to an established financial services provider," said Jon. "I'm looking forward to continuously improving the product and integration quality of QFD and that of our various pre-built integrations with such a fantastic team that cares deeply about Quavo and client success."

Jon lives in the Michigan countryside with his wife and two children.

