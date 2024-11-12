Qubrid AI and Supermicro Collaborate on Plug and Play NVIDIA GPU based AI Server Appliances for Accelerating Enterprise AI

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI and Supermicro are working together on an advanced line of AI server appliances that cut-down the time for enterprises to get started and scale with AI.

Powered by Supermicro's leading GPU sever hardware, NVIDIA GPUs and Qubrid AI's AI Controller Software, this on-prem solution empowers businesses to rapidly develop, fine-tune, and deploy Generative AI and traditional deep learning models with ease and efficiency.

"Collaborating with Supermicro allows us to deliver state-of-the-art AI infrastructure that is both accessible and effective," said Pranay Prakash, CEO at Qubrid AI. "These plug and play appliances are a game-changer for companies looking to leverage AI technology quickly and efficiently."

Key features of the new AI GPU server appliances include:

Plug and Play Convenience : Simplified deployment process, allowing organizations to get started with AI projects immediately

: Simplified deployment process, allowing organizations to get started with AI projects immediately Optimized Software : Pre-installed with Qubrid AI's software suite, ensuring that users can maximize the potential of their hardware right out of the box.

: Pre-installed with Qubrid AI's software suite, ensuring that users can maximize the potential of their hardware right out of the box. Centralized GPU Management

AI Package Deployment

Open Source AI Model Deployment

NVIDIA Enterprise AI and NIM enabled

No Code Fine Tuning and RAG enabled

Deployment capabilities for Hugging Face AI models

High Performance : Supermicro's cutting edge hardware coupled with NVIDIA GPUs such as NVIDIA HGX H200, H100, L40S and RTX 6000 ADA deliver exceptional processing power to handle demanding AI applications.

: Supermicro's cutting edge hardware coupled with NVIDIA GPUs such as NVIDIA HGX H200, H100, L40S and RTX 6000 ADA deliver exceptional processing power to handle demanding AI applications. Scalability: Designed to grow with business needs, enabling seamless scaling for AI workloads from a single GPU system to thousands of systems

The AI GPU server appliances are now available for order.

For general info, visit: https://www.qubrid.com/ai-appliances/

To browse Supermicro AI models please visit:

https://www.qubrid.com/product-category/ai-appliances/?filter_brand=supermicro

The AI appliance software will be on demo at Qubrid AI's booth 4531 at the upcoming AI & HPC focused SC24 Supercomputing show in Atlanta from Nov 18th – Nov 21st

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI software platform and turnkey appliances. The company's provides a comprehensive platform that includes an AI Compute Cloud Platform, AI Model Studio, AI Data Services and AI Appliances designed specifically for Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Deep Learning applications. Qubrid AI is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI to gain a competitive advantage.

