Qubrid AI Announces NVIDIA NIM Integration into Its On-Prem and Cloud AI Platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Qubrid AI , a leading provider of enterprise AI solutions, is thrilled to announce it has integrated NVIDIA NIM microservices into its on-prem and cloud AI platform. The integration of NIM enables Qubrid AI's customers to more easily leverage and deploy both open-source and NVIDIA-built AI models available on the Qubrid AI platform.

Part of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite, NVIDIA NIM enables faster deployment of foundation models, enhanced security with production-grade runtimes with regular security updates and stability and reliability with APIs to run their business. Qubrid AI is demonstrating NVIDIA NIM and other capabilities listed below this week at SC24, Booth #4531 at the World Congress Center.

No-Code Fine-Tuning – Customers now can rapidly prototype and develop tailored solutions with custom LLM models leveraging no-code tuning across NVIDIA GPUs. This empowers a broader range of stakeholders, from domain experts to marketing teams, to participate in AI development and contribute valuable insights without coding expertise or need for expensive programming and development resources.

No Code RAG (Retrieval Augmented Generation) - While no-code fine-tuning allows you to customize existing AI models, Qubrid AI's no-code RAG takes it a step further. Without writing any code, our customers can use real-world knowledge and data, enhance contextual understanding, and handle complex queries, leading to more accurate, relevant, and unbiased AI responses. This makes LLMs more powerful and versatile.

Hugging Face Model Deployment – Customers wanting to deploy large categories of open-source models can now do so with the Qubrid AI Hugging Face integration. This allows customers to select a LLM from Hugging Face repository and deploy it on their private infrastructure or Qubrid AI cloud across a variety of NVIDIA GPUs.

"Generative AI has the power to transform industries and our customers are looking for simpler solutions that both business managers and developers can benefit from. By integrating NIM and implementing no-code solutions, we're accelerating the adoption of generative AI," said Ujjwal Rajbhandari, CTO & Co-founder of Qubrid AI.

About Qubrid AI

Qubrid AI is a leading enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) company that empowers AI developers and engineers to solve complex real-world problems through its advanced AI software platform and turnkey appliances. The company's provides a comprehensive platform that includes an AI Compute Cloud Platform, AI Model Studio, AI Data Services and AI Appliances designed specifically for Generative AI, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Deep Learning applications. Qubrid AI is committed to helping businesses leverage the transformative power of AI to gain a competitive advantage. Qubrid AI Is currently showcasing products at the leading AI & HPC focused SuperComputing SC24 show in Atlanta.

