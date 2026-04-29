Qubs announces the availability of new Qubitunes games including Soundscapes, Jurassic Sounds and Qubi Quiz, previewed at international Toy Fairs

OSLO, Norway, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the success of its award-winning Qubitunes screen-free audio gaming platform, Qubs has announced the availability of Soundscapes, Jurassic Sounds, Qubi Quiz, MC Mutts, and Bernard's Kitchen Cook-off expansion set. All the games were recently previewed at the New York Toy Fair® and Spielwarenmesse in Nuremberg, Germany.

Qubitunes screen-free audio gaming from QUBS Speed Speed From Jurassic Sounds and beyond, Qubitunes turns kids' imaginations into real adventures (PRNewsfoto/QUBS)

Designed to grow with kids, each new Qubitunes game expands the play stage with open-world adventures and playful learning experiences tailored to different age groups, including new family-focused options. Through this next round of fun and interactive games, Qubitunes continues to unlock new worlds that keep children engaged throughout the day – from morning exploration and after school play, to family games and calming stories at night.

Jurassic Sounds: Perfect for building imagination, Jurassic Sounds (4+), lets kids roar back in time and meet the mighty T‑rex, Triceratops, Brachiosaurus, and Stegosaurus. Mix their stomps and roars, discover wild facts, and imagine life when dinosaurs ruled the earth.

MC Mutts: Made up of four dogs with serious groove, kids (4+) can mix hip hop, rap, beats, and rhymes to create their own tracks. Each pup brings its own flow, from funky basslines to freestyle barks.

Qubi Quiz: During family time, Qubi Quiz: Animals (8+), is there to test the whole family's animal smarts. Discover fascinating facts and wild sounds in this sound safari of a trivia game with 500 questions for curious minds, for 1 to 4 players.

Soundscapes: At bedtime or whenever a moment of calm is needed, slip into the soothing world of Soundscapes (3+), adding warmth and wonder to the environment. From gentle rain to rustling wind and the hum of the city at night, each block unlocks a living sound.

Yusuf Beyaz, CEO of Qubs, commented, "We were delighted with the response to our new Qubitunes games when we showcased them in New York earlier this year. We've brought innovation in audio toys to a whole new level with Soundscapes and with Qubi Quiz we've designed a game for the whole family. We're dedicated to bringing more fun and interactive screen-free play to kids and their families."

Qubs has also launched a new expansion set for the popular Bernard's Kitchen to challenge kids as they grow. In Bernard's Kitchen Cook-Off (8+), Bernard is back for the ultimate cook‑off! Mix new ingredients, beat the clock, and out‑cook the competition in 10 fiery new levels.

All new games and expansions sets are available on Amazon, the Qubs website and through independent retailers.

About Qubs

At Qubs we invite children to explore the world through play, sparking a hands-on adventure that's fun and intuitive. We start with the simple joy of wooden toys and embed them with screen-free RFID tech. At Qubs we're dedicated to leaving a lighter mark on the planet by creating innovative toys from wood and sourcing our materials responsibly. We only use FSC-sourced wood and recyclable packaging. Our toys empower and inspire the next generation of innovators. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, we work with retailers and distributors throughout the US and Europe. For more information about Qubs, go to www.qubs.toys.

Follow Qubs on Instagram @qubs_toys, TikTok @qubs.toys, Facebook @qubstoys, and LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/qubstoys.

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For more information, please contact Colleen Irish at [email protected].

SOURCE QUBS