Qubs Showcases Range of Tech-Powered, Screen-Free Toys at its New York Toy Fair® Debut

Featuring New Qubitunes Games and First US Preview of new Product Line RasKars

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its inaugural appearance at Toy Fair® 2026, Qubs will introduce new Qubitunes games, expansion sets and a new product line, RasKars. The new games include creative innovations in kids' audio gaming and self-driving cars and will be showcased in the Launch Pad area of Level 1 Exhibit Hall at Stand 6738, February 14-17th

Video: Qubitunes screen-free audio gaming from QUBS Speed Speed Qubitunes screen-free gaming

Building on the success of its award-winning Qubitunes screen-free audio game, Qubs will unveil 20 new games including Soundscapes (3+), Jurassic Sounds (4+) and Lost Birds (8+), spanning its six-category universe: Playground, Stories, Gaming, Learning, Creator and Music. All games deliver open-world adventures and playful learning experiences with the Qubitunes play stage.

Qubs will also be showcasing expansions for Qubitunes favorite games Sounds of the Farm, Little Maestro, Bernard's Kitchen and Jamming Tour Band, adding fresh ways to play, making Qubitunes a game that truly grows with kids.

Additionally, inspired by Qubs' award-winning STEM toy Cody Block, RasKars (4+) introduces a new universe of screen-free play, where animal-driven wooden cars zoom, explore and react all on their own. Proprietary RFID technology makes the cars drive and react as if by magic.

Yusuf Beyaz, CEO of Qubs commented, "As a newcomer to Toy Fair® we're thrilled to showcase our tech-powered, screen-free toys in New York, giving every kid a simple, enriching way to grow, stoke their self-confidence and build vital life skills while having fun. By embedding RFID smart tech in wooden toys, our products connect play to the real world, empowering kids to imagine, discover and learn. From learning about animals and nature to music to stories – the Qubs universe means every play time is unique and exciting."

New Qubitunes Games

Ahead of their release from April 2026, Qubs will be showcasing new games that expand the Qubitunes ecosystem across all six categories. The new games also include family play and games for kids 8+; a range designed to excite and challenge kids as they grow up, as well as focus on family time. Start the day with learning and exploration, have a blast with music or adventure games after school, challenge your family with a quiz or multiplayer challenge, before finishing the day with calming sounds or stories.

Qubs will be demonstrating all 30 games and expansion sets in the Launch Pad area including:

Soundscapes (3+): Slip into the soothing world of Soundscapes; from gentle rain to rustling wind and the hum of the city at night, each block unlocks a living sound. Mix and match to create your own calm. Add the Forest Dreams & Firelight expansion set to create your own cocoon of calm. Available April 2026.

MC Mutts (4+): Meet the MC Mutts, four dogs with serious groove. Mix rap, beats and rhymes to create your own tracks. Available June 2026.

Jurassic Sounds (4+): Roar back in time and meet the mighty T‑rex, Triceratops, Brachiosaurus and Stegosaurus. Available April 2026.

Qubi Creator (4+): A new creator game for the Qubitunes console, allowing kids to record their own stories, songs or sounds using the Qubitunes app and hear their unique ideas come to life. Available June 2026.

Qubi Quiz, Animals (8+): Ready to test your animal smarts? Discover fascinating facts and wild sounds. It's a sound safari for curious minds, for 1 to 4 players. Available April 2026.

Qubi Quiz, Sports (8+): A new gaming game for the Qubitunes console. Allows 1-4 players to test their sport smarts with hundreds of questions. Available April 2026.

Lost Birds (8+): The birds have lost their songs; can you help them sing again? Use real bird recordings and your field guide to learn each call, explore habitats and uncover the mystery hidden in the trees. Available June 2026.

New expansion sets: Sounds of the Farm – Barnyard Bedlam (3+), The Little Maestro – Album 2 (4+), The Jamming Tour Band – Album 2 (4+) with four new songs (Disco, Soul, Blues and Country) and Bernard's Kitchen, Cook-Off (8+). Each expansion set adds depth and fun to each foundation game.

More about RasKars

RasKars is a playful, creative world where animals rule the roads and kids run the city. Powered by hidden smart tech, each car drives autonomously and responds to whatever kids build around it. The cars include Gus the commuter, Dash the taxi dog, and Nova the recycling truck.

The RasKars cityscape expands with accessories like the Car Wash for when your car needs a good scrub, the Drawbridge and Road Works for fun role-play experiences, as well as the Traffic Light, which stops and starts the cars like magic. RasKars is scheduled for release in Autumn 2026.

Qubs' toys are available at Amazon and Target.com. Contact Qubs on [email protected] to enquire about becoming a retail partner.

About Qubs

At Qubs we invite children to explore the world through play, sparking a hands-on adventure that's fun and intuitive. We start with the simple joy of wooden toys and embed them with screen-free RFID tech. At Qubs we're dedicated to leaving a lighter mark on the planet by creating innovative toys from wood and sourcing our materials responsibly. We only use FSC-sourced wood and recyclable packaging. Our toys empower and inspire the next generation of innovators. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, we work with retailers and distributors throughout the US and Europe. For more information about Qubs go to www.qubs.toys

Follow Qubs on Instagram @qubs_toys, TikTok @qubs.toys, Facebook @qubstoys and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/qubstoys

Click here for more details about our booth at: https://tfny2026.mapyourshow.com/8_0/exhibitor/exhibitor-details.cfm?exhid=300789

SOURCE QUBS