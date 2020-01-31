QUDIAN INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors in Qudian Inc.

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors in Qudian Inc. ("Qudian" or the "Company") (NYSE: QD) who purchased American Depositary Receipts ("ADR's") of Qudian between December 13, 2018 and January 15, 2020, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies.

Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

regulatory developments in China threatened to negatively impact Qudian's fiscal full

year 2019 ("FY19") financial results;

threatened to negatively impact Qudian's fiscal full year 2019 ("FY19") financial results; Qudian's business was unprepared to mitigate the risks associated with these regulatory changes;

as a result, Qudian's loan portfolio was plagued by growing delinquency rates;

all of the foregoing made Qudian's repeated assertions concerning its FY19 financial guidance unrealistic; and

as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On January 16, 2020, Qudian issued a press release announcing "that the Company withdraws its fiscal 2019 guidance and will not issue guidance in the near term due to uncertainty related to the recent regulatory and operating environment." The press release stated that "China's online consumer finance industry was affected by several regulatory developments in the fourth quarter of 2019, including further restrictions on loan collection practices, more stringent user data privacy rules and the requirements for P2P lending platforms to orderly exit their P2P businesses," which had "reduced the availability of funding for consumer credit and driven up delinquency rates across the industry, including the Company's loan portfolio."

On this news, Qudian's ADR price fell $0.84 per share, or 19.13%, to close at $3.55 per share on January 16, 2020.



